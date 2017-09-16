Village of Hammond trustees agree to $400,000 settlement in lawsuits

Following a protracted mediation process between the Village and Ayres Associates, Inc., two long pending lawsuits stemming from claims by the Village that Ayres Associates breached its contract and was negligent in its design or related engineering services provided during the construction of the wastewater treatment plant and that Fluidyne Corporation misrepresented the performance capacity and ability of the Sequential Batch Reactors (SBR's) supplied for the same wastewater treatment plant, have been settled.

Following the closed session, trustees announced they have accepted a settlement effective Aug. 31, 2017, in which Ayres & Associates, Inc. agrees to pay the Village $400,000 and Fluidyne Corporation agrees to pay the Village $35,000 and provide stipulated in-kind services including programming and troubleshooting.

In exchange, the Village agrees to accept the payments as full satisfaction of its claims against both defendants releasing them from any further litigation pertaining to these specific claims without admission of liability by any of the involved parties.

Library proposal

At their meeting Monday night, trustees also heard a proposal put forth by Hammond Library Director Michelle Johnson to designate a portion of the Village Park to house a new library building. Johnson made the case that a location and design are needed before the Friends of the Library group can begin writing grants. Following a discussion exploring other options, trustees approved a motion to have Cedar Corporation representative Greg Adams attend the next Library Board meeting to assist them in finding the right location to house a building of the size they are looking to build.

Other business

• Trustees unanimously approved a motion to renew the Village's employee health care policy with TeamCare. The new contract raises rates for individual employees by $40 per month.

• Trustees tabled discussion of a proposed ATV trail through the Village until the Sept. 25 meeting.