Frito-Lay recalls bagged popcorn mistakenly filled with chips
Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling half-ounce bags of Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Flavored popcorn that were inadvertently filled with cheese-flavored tortilla chips that contain undeclared milk ingredients potentially dangerous to people with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration notice issued Nov. 2, 2018.
The recalled bags were distributed to retailers in several states, include Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The affected products were packaged in variety packs with the following "use by" dates and 11-digit manufacturing codes:
- 16 count Smartfood Delight Variety Pack Sack – "use by" dates of 4 DEC 2018 OR 18 DEC 2018, and 11-digit manufacturing code that will include the letter combination AM in the second and third position (example: xAMxxxxxxxx)
- 16 count Crunch & Pop Mix Variety Pack Sack – "use by" dates of 18 DEC 2018 OR 1 JAN 2019, and 11-digit manufacturing code that will include the letter combination AM in the second and third position (example: xAMxxxxxxxx)
Individual bags being recalled have a "guaranteed fresh" date of 1 JAN 2019 and a 9-digit manufacturing code of 615325107 printed on the front upper panel.
The error was discovered after a consumer found chips in their popcorn bag and notified Frito-Lay, the FDA says.
Those seeking reimbursement for the recalled products can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 800-352-4477 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.