    VFW Auxiliary to host candidate forum Oct. 13 in New Richmond

    By New Richmond Newsroom on Sep 25, 2016 at 9:00 a.m.

    A moderated, videotaped candidate forum that will feature candidates for the 29th Assembly District and St. Croix County District Attorney seats will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, in the council chambers of the New Richmond Civic Center, 156 East First St.

    The event is being sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary to the New Richmond/St. Croix County Memorial Post #10818.

    Candidates for the 29th Assembly District are Democrat Scottie Ard and Republican Rob Stafsholt.

    Facing off for district attorney will be Democrat Sarah Yacoub and Republican Michael Nieskes.

    For more information, call 715-246-0226.

