The River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls are partnering to present a moderated legislative candidate forum for Senate District 10 and Assembly District 30 at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the Riverview Ballroom of the University Center.

A panel discussion will be moderated with prepared questions and written questions will be accepted from the audience and answered as time permits.

All candidates have been given equal opportunity to participate and, to date, all registered candidates in these districts have confirmed their attendance at the forum:

Senate District 10: Sheila Harsdorf (R- incumbent) and Diane Odeen (D) and Assembly District 30 candidates Scott Nelson (D), Aaron Taylor (I), and Shannon Zimmerman (R).

Striving to provide an opportunity to inform and educate the community about issues that may affect our region, this forum will be open to the public with limited space available on a first-come basis.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. Free parking will be available in Pay Lot 1 and 2 for the duration of the event.

UW-River Falls and the River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau do not endorse nor oppose any of the candidates.

For more information, call Beth Schommer at beth.schommer@uwrf.edu or 715-425-0662.