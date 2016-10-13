29th Assembly, DA candidate forum tonight at NR Civic Center

This Thursday evening, Oct. 13, the New Richmond VFW Post 10818 Auxiliary will be hosting a candidate forum for the district attorney’s race featuring Republican Michael Nieskes and Democrat Sarah Yacoub and the race for the 29th District State Assembly seat featuring Democrat Scottie Ard and Republican Rob Stafsholt.

The forum will take place in the council chambers at the New Richmond Civic Center, 156 E. First St., starting at 7 p.m.

Each race will be allotted a 45-minute question-and-answer period during which each candidate will have alternating two-minute periods to answer questions.

Each candidate will be provided with a two-minute period to introduce themselves at the beginning of their forum and a two-minute period to provide a closing statement at the conclusion of their forum.

The forum will start with the race for district attorney at 7 p.m. sharp.

Audience members will have an opportunity to submit questions in writing prior to the forum. Please arrive at least 20 minutes early if you intend to submit questions.

The forum will be moderated by New Richmond News reporter Tom Lindfors with an introduction provided by Auxiliary member Wanda Viellieux.

For those who may not have the opportunity to attend the forum, a live stream of the event will be offered on the New Richmond News website at newrichmond-news.com.

For questions or more information, call Wanda Viellieux, ℅ VFW Post 10818, at 715-246-0226.