Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    29th Assembly, DA candidate forum tonight at NR Civic Center

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 1:39 p.m.
    Rob Stafsholt and Scottie Ard, Republican and Democratic party candidates for the 29th Assembly District, will face off tonight in a moderated forum at the New Richmond Civic Center.

    Event will be live streamed on www.newrichmond-news.com ...

    This Thursday evening, Oct. 13, the New Richmond VFW Post 10818 Auxiliary will be hosting a candidate forum for the district attorney’s race featuring Republican Michael Nieskes and Democrat Sarah Yacoub and the race for the 29th District State Assembly seat featuring Democrat Scottie Ard and Republican Rob Stafsholt.

    The forum will take place in the council chambers at the New Richmond Civic Center, 156 E. First St., starting at 7 p.m.

    Each race will be allotted a 45-minute question-and-answer period during which each candidate will have alternating two-minute periods to answer questions.

    Michael Nieskes and Sarah Yacoub are running for St. Croix County District Attorney.Each candidate will be provided with a two-minute period to introduce themselves at the beginning of their forum and a two-minute period to provide a closing statement at the conclusion of their forum.

    The forum will start with the race for district attorney at 7 p.m. sharp.

    Audience members will have an opportunity to submit questions in writing prior to the forum. Please arrive at least 20 minutes early if you intend to submit questions.

    The forum will be moderated by New Richmond News reporter Tom Lindfors with an introduction provided by Auxiliary member Wanda Viellieux.

    For those who may not have the opportunity to attend the forum, a live stream of the event will be offered on the New Richmond News website at newrichmond-news.com.

    For questions or more information, call Wanda Viellieux, ℅ VFW Post 10818, at 715-246-0226.

    Explore related topics:Newspoliticsnewrichmond-news.comnew richmondassembly district 20st. croix county district attorneyfall general electionwisconsin
    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
    Advertisement
    randomness