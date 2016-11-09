It’s Harsdorf again for District 10

Harsdorf won by a wide margin, winning about 66 percent of votes, to Odeen’s approximately 34 percent. However, Odeen carried the vote in River Falls, receiving a total of 1,277 votes, while Harsdorf received 912, according to preliminary election results.

Election workers are reporting an approximately 86 percent voter turnout.

“I'm very pleased with the outcome of our race and I really appreciate the confidence that the voters have placed in us, in supporting us and allowing me to continue to serve them in the State Senate,” Harsdorf said.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Harsdorf said she enjoyed her campaign.

“I have enjoyed traveling the district and visiting with people at various community events and meetings,” she said. “I am proud of the issue-based campaign that we have run and I am grateful for the many supporters who put in time and effort on our behalf.

“It is truly an honor representing the residents of this district and I look forward to continued input from constituents as we work to address issues that are affecting individuals, families and communities.”

Harsdorf first moved to River Falls in 1970. She served on the state assembly from 1988 to 1998. She was elected to the state senate in 2000.

In a statement, Odeen thanked those who supported her throught the campaign.

“I am proud of the positive campaign we ran and the important issues that we brought to the forefront of this election. While I am disappointed in the final outcome, I appreciate everyone who came out and showed their support for me.," she said. “While the outcome is what not what I had hoped for, it is important that our elected officials in Madison find ways to work together for the common good of our state. Investing in our local public schools, creating jobs and expanding access to health care are all important priorities that must be addressed moving forward.

“When I congratulated Senator Harsdorf last night, she said she hoped to ‘continue the dialog.’ I look forward to this, and urge everyone in District 10 to be part of a continuing discussion with our elected representatives about our community needs and the direction of our state.”

Odeen, originally from Black River Falls, now serves on the River Falls City Council, and is vice-chair of the FORWARD Foundation.