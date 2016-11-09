Stafsholt addresses the future

Stafsholt will serve a two-year term, filling the seat currently held by Rep. John Murtha (R-Baldwin).

Stafsholt received 61 percent of the vote over his opponent who received 39 percent with 100 percent of precincts reporting. Representative-elect Stafsholt will take the oath of office on Jan. 3.

He released the following statement following his election to the State Assembly:

“I’m deeply humbled by the decision made by the voters this evening to choose me to be their voice at the State Capitol. I am honored by the trust they have placed in me and I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity to represent their values and ideas in Madison. I know I have big shoes to fill because of the outstanding job that State Rep. John Murtha did for our area. He is a great example of a true citizen legislator and we all thank him for his hard work and dedicated service.

"I also want to thank my family, friends and all of my supporters who made this victory possible. And I couldn’t have done this without the love and support from my daughter, Maggie, and my fathe, Dick, who give me the courage and character required in an election like this one. I am thankful to have been blessed with such a dedicated and tremendous campaign team throughout our area. Together we ran a positive, grassroots campaign based on the issues. I also want to thank my opponent for running such a positive campaign.

"I’m looking forward to getting to work immediately on important issues such as better paying jobs, creating better educational opportunities for our area, economic development, crime prevention and tackling the state budget.

"Working together we can move our state forward by implementing common sense ideas, watching out for taxpayers and doing what’s right for our hard-working families. I truly believe an important part of leading is listening, which is why I will be conducting listening sessions, town hall meetings and will always be available and accessible to those I have been given the opportunity to represent.

"I know that I have a lot to learn, but I’m committed to working with both Democrats and Republicans alike to do what’s right for our area of the state. Together we can continue to make the 29th Assembly District a great place to live, work, and raise our families.

"Thank you again for the trust you have placed in me.”