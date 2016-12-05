Wisconsin recount proceeding on schedule and without issues
Here are the latest recount developments from the Wisconsin Elections Commission:
- On Day Four of the presidential recount, no significant issues have been reported. All Wisconsin counties are on track to finish their work by the deadline of 8 p.m. Monday, December 12.
- Six counties have completed their work: Adams, Crawford, Forest, Iron, Menominee, and Price. Several other counties are starting today after initially adjourning on Friday.
- The Commission is not able to provide a running statewide tally of how many votes each candidate is up or down. However, we continue to post daily update spreadsheets on our website comparing the votes for major candidates reported in the canvass to the number of votes reported so far during the recount. These updates can be found on the 2016 Presidential Recount page: http://elections.wi.gov/elections-voting/recount/2016-presidential
- When a county has reported a vote difference of 10 votes or more in a reporting unit (ward or combination of wards), we are providing the board of canvassers’ explanation for the difference.
- So far, changes between canvass results and recount results are due to human error.
- Soon, a table providing each county’s status and links to the board of canvassers’ minutes and results will be available on the 2016 Presidential Recount page.
- To see what a recount looks like, the public and media can watch a live video feed of activities in Waukesha County: https://www.waukeshacounty.gov/liverecount/.