Spring General Election final ballots near completion

Yes, just when we thought it was safe to come out from under the election process completed this past November, the gears for the start of yet another political season has begun.

Those who will be seeking election to a variety of local and state seats are now being finalized for the April Spring Election that is right around the corner. As of Tuesday, Jan. 10, there are no primaries that will be needed to pare the field of candidates.

Some area towns and villages hold caucuses where candidates are nominated. Some of those municipalities require nomination papers be completed, so the ballots from those units may not yet be formalized.

But those who are seeking a seat on local school, town, village or city boards took out nomination papers as early as Dec. 1 and had a full month to secure the required number of signatures to be included on the ballot

For those who took out nomination papers, they had until Monday, Jan. 3, to return those documents with the required number of signatures.

There will be a few of races of note for seats in area municipalities.

In the city of New Richmond, three incumbent aldermen are up for election.

There will be one race in the city of New Richmond as incumbent Craig Kittel will face opposition from Michael Kastens in District 1.

Incumbents Scottie Ard (District 2) and James Jackson (District 3) will run unopposed for their seats.

For the New Richmond School Board, there will be four candidates running for three seats. Incumbents Marilyn Duerst, Paula Kolbeck and Chris Skoglund have declared their candidacy. Non-incumbent Shaun Bird has also declared his candidacy.

In the Village of Hammond, the president's seat will be filled by either Sandy Brecht or Tony Bebeau, both of whom have filed papers for the seat.

In addition, there are five trustee candidates (including Brecht) who have filed for the three open seats on the village board. Those running for the three open trustee seats are Brecht, Kristy Olson, Tony Endres, Laurie Gruber and Rob Ward.

Another race will be featured in the town of Star Prairie as Scott Counter and Tom Heintz have declared their candidacy for town chairman.

In the Village of Somerset, five candidates will be running for three open supervisor seats: Tony Lueck, Robert Howard Campbell, Christopher Terwedo, Ali Peterson and Mark E. Wanyama.

The following is a list of area municipalities and the candidates who will appear on the 2017 Spring Election ballot.

City of New Richmond

Incumbents Scottie Ard and James Jackson will run unopposed in the spring election.

Incumbent Craig Kittel will face opposition from challenger Michael Kastens.

The following is the list of candidates that will be on the Spring Election ballot:

Craig Kittel — Alderman District 1, Wards 1 and 2

Michael R. Kastens — Alderman District 1, Wards 1 and 2

Scottie E. Ard — Alderman District 2, Wards 3 and 4

James S. Jackson — Alderman District 3, Wards 5 and 6

Somerset School Board

Incumbents whose seats are up for election in the spring are Marie Colbeth and Bob Gunther. They have both completed and returned their nomination papers.

In addition to the incumbents, Melissa Wright has also completed the papers and will be on the ballot.

New Richmond School Board

Three seats on the the New Richmond School Board will be sought by four candidates — Shaun Bird and incumbents Marilyn Duerst, Paula Kolbeck and Chris Skoglund.

St. Croix Central School Board

Incumbents John Hueg and David Olsen will run unopposed for their seats on the St. Croix Central School Board.

Village of Hammond

In the Village of Hammond, there will be a race for the president's seat between Sandy Brecht and Tony Bibeau

Trustees: Three seats will be filled with the following five candidates on the spring ballot — Kristy Olson, Tony Endres, Laurie Gruber, Rob Ward and Sandy Brecht.

Village of Roberts

Only the incumbents filed nomination papers for the Spring Election.

They are:

Village President — Willard Moeri

Village Trustee — Mary Shemon, Chuck Pizzi and Don Gerhardt

Municipal Judge — Peter Tharp

Village of Somerset

In the Village of Somerset five candidates filed their papers for the three open trustee seats.

They are:

Tony Lueck

Robert Howard Campbell

Christopher Terwedo

Ali Peterson

Mark E. Wanyama

Village president John Melvin will run unopposed.

Town of Somerset

Chairman — Ed Schachtner

Candidates for supervisor are as follows:

Mike Kappers

Douglas Plourde

Larry Rauch

Jeremy Hageman

Town of Star Prairie

There will be one race in the town of Star Prairie — that being for town chairman.

On the spring ballot for chairman will be Scott Counter and Tom Heintz

Heintz will also run as a town supervisor ballot along with Steve Lewis.

Village of Deer Park

A caucus held for these open seats:

President — Randy Olson

Trustee — Arlyn Severson

Constable — Ronald Meier

Town of Cylon

The Town of Cylon is scheduled to hold a caucus at the meeting set for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the town hall.

At that time, nominations for the open seats on the board will be accepted.

The seats open for election this spring and the incumbents now holding those seats are as follows:

Chairman — Randy Zemke

Supervisor — Kevin Derrick

Supervisor — Dennis Erickson

Clerk — Brenda Kaczmarski

Treasurer — Jenny Arduser

Town of Richmond

A caucus will be held at the town hall at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12.

Seats and the incumbents listed below are open for nominations Jan. 12:

Chairman Gary Knutson

Supervisor Dave Stephens

Supervisor Jim Pierson

Town of Warren

A caucus will be held Monday, Jan. 16, at the town hall located at 720 112th St., Roberts.

The open seats and the incumbents who now fill those seats are listed below. Nominations for those seats will be accepted at the town hall Jan. 16.

Chairman — Mike Kamm

Supervisor — Dave Cowles

Supervisor — Grace Hoyer

Town of Erin Prairie

A caucus will be held Monday, Jan. 16, at the town hall, located at 1530 190th St., New Richmond.

The open seats and the incumbents who now fill those seats are listed below. Nominations for those seats will be accepted at the town hall Jan. 16.

Chairman — John Van Dyk

Supervisor — Mike Monteith

Supervisor — Dennis Mitchell

Clerk/Treasurer — Jackie Mitchell

Town of Stanton

There are no challengers to the incumbents in the town of Stanton.

The incumbents who have turned in their papers and will be on the spring ballot are as follows:

Chairman — Richard Hesselink

First Supervisor — Gerald Croes

Second Supervisor — Steven Hoogheem

State races

At the state level, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers is up for election and has several other candidates who have indicated they are interested in the position.

In addition to Evers, others who had taken out papers for the position include Jeffrey Holmes of Germantown; Rick Melcher of Racine; Lowell E. Holtz of Palmyra; Remberto Andres Gomez of Tomah; and John Humphries of Mount Horeb.

Of those, only Evers, as of this week, had been approved to be on the ballot.

Those denied are Holmes, Melcher and Gomez.

The ballot placement for Holtz and Humphries are pending. If these two candidates are approved, there will be a primary for this state seat.

In addition to the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Justice Annette Ziegler of the State Supreme Court is also up for election in the spring.

She was the only candidate filing for the seat.