Recount costs show Pierce County well under budget

With 71 of 72 counties' results turned in, the recount costs tallied $1.86 million, according to Wisconsin Elections Commission data. Estimates provided by counties had braced the state for $3.9 million.

As of Monday, Brown County had still yet to submit its final costs to the commission.

According to the data, Pierce County, which originally provided one of the highest cost estimates in the state, came in nearly $121,000 below projections. Its actual cost submitted to the state was $20,096.

St. Croix County also came in under its estimate, but not by as much as its northern neighbors. St. Croix County estimated $37,000 and the actual cost was $24,046.

Polk County also came in under budget — barely. Its final cost of $14,257 was $743 less than the estimate.

Pepin County was one of 13 counties to come in over budget. Figures show Pepin's recount cost $722 more than the estimated $3,959.

Iron County's estimate nearly nailed its final cost, but came up short by 69 cents.

Brown County, the one county yet to return its final costs, had estimated its recount to cost $190,337.

The costs will be picked up by the Jill Stein campaign, which filed the recount and prepaid the estimate. The campaign said it may put the refunded difference toward an organization aimed at ensuring integrity at the polls.