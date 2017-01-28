County Libertarian Party to hold caucus Feb. 4

There is no RSVP or cost required to attend the event. A $25 membership is available if you wish to join your local party.

From 9-10:30 a.m., the party chairman, Robert Burke, will present materials gathered from a January 2017 symposium he attended on breakthrough treatments for addiction and mental illness currently banned by the U.S. government's war on drugs.

The event is meant to be an outreach and educational event to share alternative options to the current system of addiction and mental illness treatment.

No treatment recommendations or solicitations will be made.

The public is welcome to attend just this segment, if desired.

A break will be taken after the presentation and the party will reconvene at 11 a.m. to conduct the annual business meeting.

During the business meeting, the party will be electing officers and discussion the upcoming Libertarian Party of Wisconsin State Convention scheduled April 21-23 in Tomahawk and planning 2017-18 activities.

For more information, call Robert Burke at 715-441-0287, or email Robert.Burke@Baldwin-telecom.net.