The candidates

A brief description of each candidate as provided online by Ballotpedia ...

Tony Evers

Incumbent superintendent of public instruction since 2009

Tony Evers was first elected to the position of superintendent on April 7, 2009, and subsequently re-elected on April 2, 2013.

He began his career as a classroom teacher, and has since worked as a principal, school district administrator, CESA administrator, and deputy state superintendent.

Though the office of superintendent is technically nonpartisan, Evers was supported in his 2013 re-election bid by Democratic fundraising apparatuses.

Lowell Holtz

Former superintendent, Beloit School District

Holtz began his career in education as a parochial school teacher in Minnesota.

He returned to his native Wisconsin and worked as a principal at Cambridge Elementary School and Peshtigo Elementary School.

While in Peshtigo, Holtz earned the National Distinguished Principal award and the Wisconsin Principal of the Year award for the 1999-2000 school year.

Holtz worked as a district administrator/superintendent for the Palmyra Area School District, the Beloit School District and the Whitnall School District before retiring in June 2016.

John Humphries

Former administrator, Dodgeville School District

Humphries is a former school psychologist with the Norris School District. He later held administrative positions with the La Farge School District, the Viroqua School District, and the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. From 2004-11, he worked for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as a school psychology consultant before returning to district administration positions with the Beloit School District and the Dodgeville School District.

Rick Melcher

High school math teacher, Racine Unified School District

Melcher's teaching career has spanned 25 years in rural and urban schools across Wisconsin and Colorado.

In addition to classroom teaching, he has also served as a lead teacher for the Wisconsin Academy Staff Development Initiative and as a member of the board of directors for the Wisconsin Mathematics Council.