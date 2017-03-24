Somerset chamber to host 'pancakes and politics' March 25

In addition to the Q&A with candidates and the pancake breakfast (free-will donations will be accepted, but not required), free childcare (supervised and sponsored by PowerUP and Somerset School District) will also be available.

Elections will be held Tuesday, April 4, so this is a chance to connect with candidates and incumbent candidates who are running for election or re-election.

Each area board will have a specific time for their panel to sit before the public. The emcee will help moderate the questions asked and time the candidates to ensure that as many questions as possible get answered.

The schedule is as follows:

8-8:50 a.m. — Town of Somerset Board;

9-9:50 a.m. — Somerset School Board; and

10-11:15 a.m. — Village of Somerset Board

As of publication of this article, those candidates participating may include (depending on personal schedules and availability):

Doug Plourde (Town, Yes)

Ed Schachtner (Town, Yes)

Jeremy Hageman (Town, Yes)

Larry Rauch (Town, Yes)

Mike Kappers (Town, Maybe)

Bob Gunther (School Board, Yes)

Marie Colbeth (School Board, ?)

Melissa Wright (School Board, Yes)

Ali Peterson (Village, Maybe)

Bob Campbell (Village, Unknown)

Christopher Terwedo (Village, Yes)

John Melvin (Village, Yes)

Mark Wanyama (Village, Yes)

Ron Hill (Village, Unknown)

Tony Lueck (Village, Yes)

According to chamber Executive Director Beckah Whitlock, the Somerset Chamber of Commerce does not endorse political candidates; rather the chamber seeks to help disseminate important information vital to the development and growth of our community in an effort to connect commerce and community.