Wisconsin statewide news roundup - Sept. 21

Flash flood warnings

Wisconsin was hit with another round of heavy thunderstorms overnight, with more forecast for Wednesday.

Up to 2 inches of rain fell north of La Crosse, prompting a flash flood warning until 8:30 a.m. in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties. The National Weather Service has flash flood watches in effect through Thursday for most of Wisconsin except the far north and far south -- with up to seven inches of rain possible the next two days in west central and southwest Wisconsin.

Several waves of storms are expected in most of the Badger State throughThursday night, and storms overnight took down trees and power lines in Stevens Point and brought 48 mph winds to Sheboygan. More than 2,100 electric customers were without power around 6:30 a.m. Wednesdaythroughout the state -- and more than 750 of those outages were in the Stevens Point area.

--

Walker undecided on lower-grade IDs for voting only

MADISON -- Scott Walker's office says the governor is undecided on creating a new, lower-quality state ID for voting only, which the DOT has put into its next budget proposal.

The 2011 voter ID law allows people without cards to get them free from the transportation department -- and they've been using them for other purposes, thus avoiding the need to pay $28 for a traditional state ID that non drivers use.

The state collected only $437,000 for those IDs last year, down from $3.2 million in 2010 -- so the DOT's next budget includes an "voting only ID" on a lesser cardstock with fewer protections against fraud. An official from the DOT said the state is still required to charge for IDs and drivers' licenses that can be used in many ways to prove people's identities.

Sherri Tussler of Milwaukee's Hunger Task Force slams the new idea, saying it would only hurt poor people who don't have $28 for full fledged IDs.

--

Wisconsin, 20 other states file suit against overtime pay rules

MADISON -- Wisconsin has joined 20 other states in suing the Obama administration to try and stop new overtime pay requirements for salaried workers.

The rule is scheduled to take effect in December, and it forces both public and private employers to pay overtime to those making less than $47,000 per year -- more than twice the current threshold. Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says he's acting on behalf of the state's tax funded employers, saying it would make them pay "substantially more" for salaries -- and it could result in layoffs and government service cuts.

The Republican Schimel also says it's not a party issue, noting there's a "bipartisan coalition of states" fighting what he calls another example of "federal overreach." The 21 states filed their lawsuit in a federal district court in Texas.

--

Year-to-year milk output rises for 28th-straight month

MADISON -- For the 28th month in a row, Wisconsin's milk production is higher than at the same time the previous year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Wisconsin dairy farms made a little more than 2.5 billion pounds of milk in August -- almost 2.5 percent more than the same month in 2015. The state's increase was about one-half-percent larger than the national hike for last month.

Wisconsin remains the nation's second largest milk producer behind California, which saw its milk output drop by 1.7 percent to almost 3.3 billion pounds. Wisconsin's production per cow rose by 50 pounds to 1,990 for August -- and the state's total dairy herd was 2,000 fewer than the previous year, at 1.28 million head.

--

State bans potent painkiller

MADISON -- A painkiller that's eight times more potent than morphine will soon be banned in Wisconsin.

The state Controlled Substances Board voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the synthetic opioid U-47700. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration says it will ban the drug starting early next month. Wisconsin's ban takes effect Nov. 7.

State Assembly Republican John Nygren of Marinette -- who has written numerous laws to fight drug abuse -- says local district attorneys have asked that the painkiller be banned. The drug U-47700 has been around since the mid 1970s, and has been linked to at least 50 deaths around the country.

--

Plane lands on highway, pilot escapes injury

WEST BEND -- A 77-year-old pilot escapes injury after his experimental plane landed on a rural highway in southeast Wisconsin.

The unidentified pilot from Jacksonville, Florida recently bought his Rans land and amphibious aircraft in Door County. Washington County sheriff's deputies say he left an airport in Ephraim Tuesday morning and was planning to refuel in West Bend before the craft lost power due to a mechanical problem. He landed it on County Road H near West Bend in the town of Farmington -- and it was towed to the West Bend airport for repairs.

--

Wisconsin mourns death of Terry Kohler

SHEBOYGAN -- Many Wisconsinites are mourning the death of Terry Kohler.

The 82-year-old Sheboygan businessman, conservationist, philanthropist, and Republican activist died Tuesday. Gov. Scott Walker said Kohler will be "greatly missed" as a leader in areas that also included aviation, sailing, and promoting strong marriages.

Kohler headed the Windway Capital Corp. -- the parent firm of companies that made racing sails used by America's Cup winners, and a large maker of commercial pots and pans. He ran unsuccessfully for governor and U.S. Senate in the 1980s, and he later served on the Republican National Committee and was a major donor in conservative causes -- and Kohler was also a longtime member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited, working to help reintroduce trumpeter swans and whooping cranes to Wisconsin.

--

La Crosse man escapes injury in Ohio plane crash

BUCYRUS, Ohio -- A 73-year-old pilot from La Crosse escapes injury after his single engine plane crashed in northern Ohio.

The highway patrol says William Blank was traveling from Wisconsin to the Mansfield regional airport in Ohio when his fixed wing aircraft started having fuel issues. Blank reportedly tried to restart his engine but couldn't, and he landed in a tilled farm field when the plane flipped on its top.

The crash was reported late Tuesday afternoon, and officials say the plane had moderate damage to its wings and propeller.

--

Two men charged in heroin death

WISCONSIN RAPIDS -- A state prisoner and another man are accused of providing the heroin that killed a Wisconsin Rapids man in 2014.

Thirty-nine-year-old Wade Bell of Wausau and 33-year-old Kyle Keding of Auburndale face charges in Wood County of reckless homicide in the death of 28-year-old Daniel Martz. Prosecutors say Keding and Martz drove to Wausau to buy heroin from Bell, and traveled back to Wisconsin Rapids to use the drug.

An autopsy showed that Martz died from excessive use. Keding is free on a signature bond, while Bell is serving time at the state prison in Oshkosh on unrelated charges. Both are scheduled to enter pleas to the drug death within the next month.

--

Grants coming to restore Chippewa Valley wetlands

EAU CLAIRE -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is receiving $75,000 in grants to help restore two wetland areas in the Chippewa Valley.

One project to flood the marsh in Dunn County next to the Dunnville State Wildlife Area is already underway. The second project will be done in Eau Claire County near Highway 85. That project is still in the planning stage.