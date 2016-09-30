State law stipulates when headlights must be turned on

With the hours of daylight beginning to dwindle this time of year, drivers will need to use their headlights frequently to see traffic and road conditions as well as be seen by other drivers.

According to state law, you must use headlights during hours of darkness, which is defined in statute as “the period of time from one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise and all other times when there is not sufficient natural light to render clearly visible any person or vehicle upon a highway at a distance of 500 feet.”

In addition, a recently enacted state law requires headlight use when weather conditions limit visibility to 500 feet or less.

“Rainy, snowy or foggy days will limit visibility. A sensible rule to follow is that if you turn on your windshield wipers you should also turn on your headlights,” says Wisconsin State Patrol Capt. Nick Wanink of the Northwest Region. “You should use your low beams when driving in fog, snow or heavy rain because the light from high beams often will reflect off the precipitation and cause glare. At other times, high beams should be used whenever there are no oncoming vehicles because high beams let you see twice as far.”

State law requires that you dim your high beams whenever you approach an oncoming vehicle within 500 feet, which is about one-tenth of a mile. High beams also must be dimmed when you are 500 feet or less behind another vehicle.

A citation for failing to use headlights when required or failing to dim high beams within 500 feet of another vehicle will cost drivers $162.70, plus three demerit points.

Capt. Wanink says, “As drivers begin their seasonal adjustment to increased hours of darkness and more inclement weather, headlight use is critical for their safety and the safety of others drivers.”