MILWAUKEE -- A national group that opposes voter ID laws says Wisconsinites get conflicting information and surprise delays in obtaining IDs from the Division of Motor Vehicles.

A federal judge has ordered the state to make sure those people can vote in November -- and Attorney General Brad Schimel filed a court document eight days ago saying that DMV staffers were "trained to ensure" that applicants would have photo IDs mailed to them within six days after they apply.

But Molly McGrath of the Vote Riders group has released a recording in which one man was turned away because he didn't have a birth certificate -- even though Schimel told a court that applicants don't need one -- and another DMV employee said the way IDs are handled is "up in the air."

McGrath tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel her group visited 10 DMV locations and found different things happening to applicants. DMV chief Kristina Boardman says her agency "remains committed" to getting free IDs to "all eligible voters."

--

Assembly Democrats seek DA probe into Walker John Doe leaks

MADISON -- Sixteen Wisconsin Assembly Democrats have asked Dane County's chief prosecutor to see if Gov. Scott Walker broke state campaign finance laws.

The Democrats say the State Supreme Court did not address specific funding issues when it ended the John Doe probe into allegations that GOP recall candidates illegally coordinated with the Wisconsin Club for Growth for their fundraising.

The Democrats also asked DA Ismael Ozanne whether the Republicans violated an ethics rule against promising to take certain actions in exchange for "something of value." That referred Walker's recent comment that he would question the need for more prosecutors throughout Wisconsin if Milwaukee's DA kept pursuing the John Doe case. Joe Fadness of the Walker campaign called the Democrats' complaints "frivolous," with no evidence of any wrongdoing.

--

State flood damage estimates reach $21 M

Damage estimates have risen to $21 million from last week's rains and floods in the southwest third of the state.

Wisconsin Emergency Management says almost half the damage is in Vernon County, where two people were killed and 44 homes and business were destroyed. Twelve counties now report almost $14 million dollars of damage to roads and other public infrastructure, with another $7 million to more than 560 homes and businesses. County officials are still receiving damage figures, which the state will use to try and obtain federal disaster relief.

--

Deer with CWD found on northeast Wisconsin game farm

MADISON -- An 18-month-old deer in a northeast Wisconsin game farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

State veterinarian Paul McGraw said Friday the animal was born on an Oconto County preserve and died there -- and the death required a test for the fatal deer brain disease, which came up positive. Because the animal was born on the game farm, the state will not require that other deer on the site have their previous whereabouts traced.

Also, the state ag department says hunting will continue to be allowed for other deer on the site. That's because they would not pose a risk for CWD once they're shot and leave the farm.

--

Chef charged with embezzling $16,000

GREEN BAY -- A former head chef at a downtown Green Bay restaurant is due back in court Tuesday, after being charged with embezzling more than $16,000.

Police say 47-year-old Benjamin Griggs wrote at least 31 false invoices to take the money from St. Brendan's Inn between August 2015 and late June. He's charged in Brown County with felony theft from a business setting. Police were investigating the matter since July, and Griggs is free on a signature bond pending the completion of his formal initial court appearance.

--

Kaine's wife: Person-to-person campaigning more important

MILWAUKEE -- The wife of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine says person-to-person campaigning is more important than ever in this year's race.

Anne Holton appeared at early voting events in Milwaukee and Kenosha on Thursday. She says that with all the "noise" from nonstop news coverage and TV ads, grass roots efforts are even more important because in her words, "People don't tune out person-to-person contact."

On Friday, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's daughter Chelsea had a noon speech planned in Green Bay -- and Republican Donald Trump's campaign says Clinton is "too busy cozying up to her donors and special interests" to campaign for herself. Clinton was in Iowa Thursday to kick off early voting, but she has not been in the Badger State since her Democratic primary win in April.

--

Dr. Phil scores first interview with Steven Avery

LOS ANGELES – Get ready to hear from Steven Avery.

The man who's serving life in prison for the brutal killing of Teresa Halbach in 2005 will be a telephone guest on Dr. Phil McGraw's syndicated TV show Monday and Tuesday. It will be the first time Avery speaks for himself since the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was shown almost one year ago -- and Avery's new lawyer Kathleen Zellner has sought a new trial in the wake of the documentary series.

In a news release, Avery is quoted as telling McGraw he expects to get out of prison soon -- and when he does, he'll marry his fiancee, Las Vegas legal secretary Lynn Hartman. She'll be in the studio with Dr. Phil during the Avery segments.

--

Wisconsin counties hold simultaneous forums on road building

WAUSAU -- Lots of people have attended local forums throughout Wisconsin to discuss their road building needs, and concerns of how to pay for them.

The meetings called "Turnout for Transportation," and they were held at the same time Thursday night in counties across the state. WAOW-TV says about 50 people attended the Marathon County forum in Wausau, where Highway Commissioner Jim Griesbach said lawmakers need to establish a long term funding solution.

Gov. Scott Walker has endorsed a DOT budget for the next two years that does not raise taxes and fees, delays some major state highway projects, and gives more money to local governments to maintain their roads. Griesbach calls the local funding hike "great for the short term," but he said the area needs new roads and bridges as well as to keep those they have.

--

Speaker Vos: Trump won't hurt down-ballot Republicans

MADISON -- The speaker of Wisconsin Assembly says he no longer fears that Republican White House nominee Donald Trump will drag down GOP state legislative candidates in November.

At a luncheon in Madison Thursday, Robin Vos says more conservative voters are coming out to support Trump but he does not believe Trump will carry Wisconsin, which no Republican has done since 1984. Vos told the WisPolitics.com forum it's a "small positive" that Trump would not hurt other GOP candidates for office.

Vos and Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca also debated highway funding. The Democrat Barca says he does not think the GOP would reach a fair solution for road funding, and he criticized the majority's refusal to consider a hike in the gas tax. GOP Gov. Scott Walker opposes any tax or fee hike for transportation.

--

Manhunt continues for Green Bay murder suspect

GREEN BAY -- A manhunt began Friday morning for a suspect in the shooting death of another man in Green Bay.

The victim was found dead late Thursday night at an apartment complex on the city's east side. The Green Bay Press-Gazette says four detectives scoured a grassy area to look for evidence -- and they looked at parked cars, which served as supports for crime scene tape.

Police gave no details of the shooting itself. Neighbors tell the Press-Gazette up to four shots were fired -- and the suspect did not live at the complex but was visiting someone there.

--

Milwaukee police changes policies for probing officer shootings

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police have changed their policy for investigating shooting deaths at the hands of city officers.

Chief Ed Flynn tells the Milwaukee Press Club his agency will no longer rely solely on the state Justice Department as the required outside agency to investigate officer shootings. Instead, Milwaukee Police will use a team of detectives from other area law enforcement organizations.

The Justice Department has agents who used to be Milwaukee officers -- and critics say those agents can have conflicts when investigating their old agencies. Flynn says the change will remove the potential conflicts, and the new area investigative team can get to shooting scenes faster.