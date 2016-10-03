It may be difficult to avoid deer in your headlights

This is the time of year when drivers are more likely to encounter deer darting onto roads and into the paths of their vehicles. Bucks will be chasing potential mates during the breeding season in October and November. Deer also will be especially active at dusk and dawn while moving back and forth between their bedding and feeding areas.

“To avoid hitting deer with your vehicle, you should slow down whenever you see them nearby. If you see one deer, there are probably more in the area,” says David Pabst, director of the WisDOT Bureau of Transportation Safety. “If you can’t avoid a deer in the road, it’s safer to hit the brakes and hit the deer than to swerve suddenly and try to miss it. If you swerve, you risk losing control of your vehicle. You may end up hitting another car or a stationary object like a tree.”

Motorcyclists must be especially careful because deer crashes can be fatal. Two of the five people killed in crashes with deer last year in Wisconsin were motorcyclists.

The one exception to the ‘don’t swerve’ recommendation applies to motorcyclists,” Pabst says. “Motorcyclists should slow down, brake firmly and then swerve if necessary to avoid hitting the deer. If they must swerve, motorcyclists should try to stay within their driving lane to avoid hitting other vehicles or objects.”

Last year, Wisconsin law enforcement agencies reported a total of 19,976 deer vs. motor vehicle crashes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). Dane County had the most motor vehicle vs. deer crashes reported in 2015 with 978. Waukesha County had the second most with 819 followed by Washington County with 769. In Door, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Shawano and Waupaca counties, more than half of all reported crashes in 2015 involved deer. Deer are the third most commonly struck objects in Wisconsin traffic crashes (behind other vehicles and fixed objects).

WisDOT and the Wisconsin State Patrol offer the following advice to prevent deer crashes: