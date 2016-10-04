On Sept. 21, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the preliminary August 2016 unemployment rates for Wisconsin’s 72 counties and the 32 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents.

St. Croix County’s rate was estimated at 3.5 percent. For comparison, St. Croix’s final rate for July was 3.6 percent and June’s final rate was 3.9 percent. One year ago, the county’s unemployment rate was estimated at 3.4 percent.

DWD said preliminary unemployment rates for August decreased or remained the same in 65 of the 72 counties compared to August 2016, and decreased or remained the same in 66 of the counties when compared to July 2016 rates.

The current rates ranged from 2.8 percent in Dane County to 8.6 percent in Menominee.

The July 2016 preliminary unemployment rates decreased or stayed the same in 25 of Wisconsin’s 32 municipalities with population bases of least 25,000 residents compared to August 2015. The July 2016 rates ranged from 2.6 percent in Fitchburg to 6.7 percent in Racine.

Dane County had the lowest rate in August at 2.8 percent followed by Iowa (2.9 percent), Lafayette (also at 2.9 percent), Green (3.1 percent) and Pepin (also at 3.1 percent). Menominee County had the highest rate in August at 8.6 percent, followed by Iron (7 percent), Forest (6.1 percent), Bayfield (5.8 percent), and Sawyer (5.6 percent).

St. Croix, Pierce, Polk, and Dunn counties comprise Wisconsin’s Greater St. Croix Valley. In addition to St. Croix referenced above, Pierce County’s preliminary rate for August was estimated at 3.7 percent. Dunn’s rate in August was estimated at 3.8 percent and Polk’s rate was 3.8 percent. Compared to August 2015, the current rates in St. Croix and Pierce are higher, and in Dunn and Polk, the rates are lower.

St. Croix and Pierce counties are included in the 16-county Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington MN-WI metro area. The August 2016 unemployment rate for the Twin Cities was estimated at 3.6 percent which is higher than July’s final rate of 3.5 percent, but lower than June’s final rate of 3.8 percent. The unemployment rate in the Twin Cities was 3.2 percent in August 2015.

The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate for Wisconsin in August was estimated at 4.2 percent, which is the same as the final rates for July and June. One year ago, the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.6 percent.

The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in Minnesota in August was estimated at 4 percent, which is higher than the final rates of 3.9 percent for July and 3.8 percent for June. Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted rate one year ago was 3.6 percent.

The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in the U.S. for August was estimated at 4.9 percent, which is the same as the final rates for July and for June. One year ago the U.S. rate was estimated at 5.1 percent.

Wisconsin’s preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for August 2016 was estimated at 68.3 percent, which is the same as July’s final rate but lower than June’s final rate of 68.5 percent. One year ago, Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate was 67.4 percent. The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for the U.S. in August 2016 was estimated at 62.8 percent, which is the same as the final rate for July but higher than June’s final rate of 62.7 percent. One year ago, the labor force participation rate in the U.S. was 62.6 percent.

August’s estimates are preliminary and are subject to revision within the next few weeks.