LA CROSSE -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency teams are in western Wisconsin to assess damage caused by flooding last month that killed two people.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that the FEMA teams dispatched to the 12 affected counties of western Wisconsin on Wednesday will assess damage to roads, bridges and other public infrastructure. Their work will help Gov. Scott Walker determine whether to seek a federal disaster declaration, which is the first step in requesting federal assistance.

The preliminary damage assessments of $14 million n public infrastructure and $7.2 million in private infrastructure don't meet federal disaster thresholds.

Wisconsin cheese production still outpaces the nation

WASHINGTON -- Wisconsin cheese factories remain busier than others throughout the nation.

New figures from the USDA show that Wisconsin made almost 260 million pounds of cheese in August. That's 2.2 percent more than the same month last year, and it's almost twice the national increase of 1.2 percent.

Wisconsin stepped up its production of Italian and mozzarella cheeses between 4.6 percent, while the state's Cheddar output went down by 2.5 percent. Wisconsin remains the nation's top cheese maker -- although second place California had the largest increase among the major cheese producers in August, with a 7.6 percent rise.

Consumer protection officials warn of contaminated produce

MADISON -- Wisconsin agricultural and consumer protection officials are warning about the safety of food grown in flooded fields.

Specialists say flood water contains pathogens, chemicals or both, which can contaminate produce directly or indirectly. Food safety spokesman Peter Haase at the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says if flood water has touched the produce it shouldn't be sold or consumed.

Officials caution producers who use well water to wash produce before it's sold should also pay attention to the condition of their well. Contamination can occur if flood water enters the top of the well or migrates underground to your well from a neighbor's flooded well.

Johnson has $5.4M for stretch run against Feingold

U.S. Senate Republican Ron Johnson says he had $5.4 million to start the final month of his re-election campaign against Democrat Russ Feingold.

The next federal campaign finance reports are not due until Oct. 15, but Johnson's campaign said today it raised $ million from July through September. Feingold raised $5.2 million. For now, his campaign is not saying how much it has in the bank for the final weeks of a contest that has gone on for the last 1 ½ years.

Johnson has raised about $15 million during the past two years, while Feingold has taken in $20 million since the former senator announced his new election bid in the spring of 2015.

Fire destroys restaurant, pub in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE -- The state Fire Marshal is helping local officers investigate an overnight fire that destroyed a downtown restaurant and bar at Evansville in Rock County.

Firefighters were called about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, and it took three hours to get the flames under control with no injuries reported. Evansville Fire Chief Terry Wendt says it started on the outside of the rear of the building -- and the fire spread inside the restaurant where employees were working.

WKOW-TV in Madison says the building is about 100 years ago, and it's connected with other downtown structures. Officials say there was smoke and shingle damage in one of the neighboring buildings.

Assembly GOP considers school savings accounts

MADISON -- Wisconsin Assembly Republicans will consider giving parents a new option to pay for their children's educations.

The GOP's legislative agenda for next year includes the creation of Education Savings Accounts -- in which eligible parents would get tax funded accounts they could use for private school tuition, tutoring, textbooks, and more.

Speaker Robin Vos' office says the details won't be developed until after the new session begins in January. The Wisconsin State Journal says five other states have such education savings accounts which are normally given to low income families, kids with disabilities, and students at schools that don't meet state standards -- and they let parents choose their own options which include private school tuition. The governor's office says Scott Walker wants to hear more -- and it's too early to tell if the concept will be a part of his next two year state budget proposal.

Last of 5 defendants in Superior murder case sentenced

SUPERIOR -- A 20-year-old man will spend 18 years in prison for his role in a failed robbery that ended in the killing of a man at the victim's home in Superior.

Dallas Robinson was the last of four defendants to be sentenced for the shooting death of 20-year-old Garth Velin two years ago. A Douglas County jury convicted Robinson in June for felony murder.

Barring appeals, the book has been closed on a crime in which three people were convicted of murder, and one for robbery -- and a fifth defendant was acquitted. Investigators say Velin was apparently going to be robbed for money and marijuana, when the holdup attempt was foiled and Chance Andrews shot Velin.

FBI begins roundup of Wisconsin gang members

MILWAUKEE – The FBI is leading what it calls a "significant" roundup of gang members in the Racine and Kenosha areas.

Other law enforcement agencies are helping with the roundup of suspects, which was announced on Twitter by the FBI's Milwaukee office just after 6:45 a.m. A spokesperson says about 40 to 50 suspects are being targeted in the sweep, which includes northern Illinois as well as Kenosha and Racine counties.

Presidential voters told to consider Supreme Court impact

Speakers from both major parties have told Wisconsin voters to remember what the U.S. Supreme Court might do, as a result of who they choose for president.

Republican Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., brought up the subject when he visited the Milwaukee and Wausau areas on Wednesday. So did U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Russ Feingold, when he appeared with Bernie Sanders in Madison and Green Bay.

Trump has criticized the possibility of a more liberal Supreme Court if Hillary Clinton is elected, and he has created a list of conservatives he might appoint. Feingold says young voters will be most affected if Clinton loses, saying "right wingers" could control the Supreme Court for decades, affecting what he calls the "great dream of human rights, and of an inclusive society."

DNR wildlife chief retires instead of taking demotion

MADISON -- The head of Wisconsin's wildlife programs for the last quarter century has retired instead of taking a demotion.

Sixty-two-year-old Tom Hauge says he was planning to retire from the state DNR in about one year anyway. So he decided not to accept a lower paid Southern District supervisor's post because the district would have to go through another major change next fall.

Hauge told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he was caught off guard by the demotion -- and while officials are not saying what caused it, Hauge figures it's due to the agency's major reorganization which is taking longer than expected to complete. He says there will be "very large changes" in how conservation work gets done and in his words, "I represent the old DNR and they obviously want something different."

Man sentenced for murder of estranged wife

RACINE -- A suburban Chicago man will spend at least 30 years in prison for killing his estranged wife with a hatchet in Racine County.

Forty-year-old Cristian Loga-Negru of Arlington Heights, Illinois, was given a mandatory life sentence Wednesday -- but the judge allowed him to become eligible for a supervised release right after he turns 70.

Police say they found Loga-Negru standing above the mutilated body of his 36-year-old wife, Roxana Abrudan, in November 2014 in the parking lot of a motel in Mount Pleasant. Prosecutors say the man tracked his wife down, after she stayed with her employment supervisor to hide from her husband. In July, the judge refused to let Lora-Negru plead insanity, saying his rage at the time did not qualify as a mental defect.

Sanders stumps for Clinton in first state visit since primary win

In his first visit to Wisconsin since he won the state's Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders tried to convince voters that Hillary Clinton is a much better option for president than Republican Donald Trump and third party candidates.

Sanders appeared in Madison and Green Bay Wednesday, saying the most important reason to choose Clinton is that Trump has made "bigotry the cornerstone of his campaign." With Libertarian Gary Johnson leading Trump in Dane County, Sanders called him out for having "extreme right wing views on the economy."

Sanders urges voters to look at issues instead of personalities -- and he calls Clinton the best choice based on her stands for health care and income equality. He said she would almost immediately seek to provide a tuition-fee college education to most Americans -- while proposing a constitutional amendment to overturn the Citizens United Supreme Court decision that allowed corporations to donate to political campaigns.