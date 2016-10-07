Recreation is an important aspect of all communities and to further increase the recreational opportunities in New Richmond, the city, the school district, the Centre and the community foundation have teamed up to improve cooperation and opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

Mike Mroz, the City of New Richmond’s operations manager, said the collaborative effort came about when city leaders saw a need for better communication and cooperation.

“Basically, the organization’s directors saw a need to start working together — have a more cooperative effort when providing recreational opportunities,” Mroz said. “The city has facilities, the school district has facilities, the Centre has programming and staff and registration practices … we’re just trying to figure out how we can all work together and make for more efficient and effective recreational opportunities for people in the city and visitors around the city.

“So, I think we all see that with the bridge going in, there’s the possibility for expansion. There’s going to be a lot more people around and we just want to be at the forefront and be ready for it when that comes.”

With all four organizations working together, one of the first things organizers felt was necessary was to offer a survey to get input from community members on how best to proceed.

“Between the four [organizations], they saw the need,” Mroz said. “Mike [Darrow] and Patrick [Olson] have been working with the farm-to-table program and you can see that it’s a lot more collaborative effort going on instead of staying in our own pod.”

The survey is designed to help organizers as they work together to create recreation options for the community by establishing priorities and gaining insight into areas for improvement.

The survey, which is available for those wishing to complete it, takes approximately five minutes to complete and will be available online through Saturday, Oct. 15.

“The survey … will give us an idea where we need to focus our resources and develop a plan,” Mroz said. “How do we prioritize? Do we need new facilities? What about programming registration? Do we need more connectivity in hiking and biking trails? The survey is designed to give us an idea on where we’re headed.”

In addition to the survey, the organizations have hired a consulting firm that will continue to meet with each of the partners and the influential people within the organizations.

“It’s a wide effort to get as many opinions as possible,” Mroz said. “We’re hoping to have final recommendation for a plan by mid-November to possibly put in place some of the recommendations this coming spring.

“I think this is a really good effort. It gives the policymakers some direction on what to pursue and not to pursue.”

To take the survey, visit surveygizmo.com/s3/3069324/New-Richmond-Recreation-Planning-Survey.