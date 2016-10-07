Nick Lubow and Taylor Berman step up to help the community

We’ve heard so often about the brain drain from small communities across the county, the state and the nation.

But don’t tell that to New Richmond High School graduates Nick Lubow and Taylor Berman — they’ve defied the trends.

You see, Lubow and Berman, like so many of their peers, have gone off to gain education and skills that would be valuable just about anywhere.

But they have decided that, at least for now, those skills should be brought back home — decisions that will not only benefit them in the long run, but will help their hometown.

Lubow, a criminal justice student at Chippewa Valley Technical College, came back to New Richmond this summer to spend a couple of months as a community service officer, while Berman, a graduate of UW-River Falls, is working with the city to help spruce up its downtown.

Their life goals are different, but for both Lubow and Berman, their immediate goals of helping their hometown community is one worth noting.

Taylor Berman

A 2015 graduate of UWRF with a degree in printmaking and education, Berman has been living in New Richmond the past year.

Berman’s ties to New Richmond go back at least a couple of generations. His mother, Denise Peterson, is also a graduate of New Richmond High School, while his late uncle, Kerry Peterson, and his grandfather, Len Peterson, also worked as artists during parts of their lives.

And while he hasn’t landed a full-time job in his preferred field of education, Berman spent the past school year as a substitute teacher in New Richmond and has been working part-time at Oliphant Brewing in Somerset.

In addition, he has done traveling to complete art projects in California and Costa Rica.

But this summer he got to thinking about some of those art projects in far away places.

“I traveled out to California and Costa Rica doing stuff at places that I will never see again and will be shared with people that I’m not close with,” he said.

Because of those feelings, Berman said that he began to look more closely around him and decided that he wanted to give back in a more meaningful way.

“There was something that felt right about approaching [the city] and I thought it was worth asking to see if there was something I could do right here in the city of New Richmond, my hometown.”

That “something” turned into the idea of using his artistry to spruce up the look of the downtown. He approached city officials about the idea of painting the concrete benches and flower boxes that sit along Knowles Avenue.

Early in September, his idea of painting the benches was brought to the city council for consideration and after a healthy discussion about the whys and hows, the council not only approved the idea, but gave the go-ahead for city staff to approve designs and to get Berman going as quickly as possible.

“So yeah, the idea is that we’ll get started here within the next couple of weeks,” Berman said. “I’ll probably start to prime them this week,” he added.

In addition to the bench on the east side of Knowles Avenue at the intersection of 2nd Street, another bench on the west side at the corner of 3rd Street will be painted. In addition, the traffic control box near the intersection of 4th Street will be painted.

One of the benches will be painted in maroon and orange colors, while the other bench will include teal and other “cooler” colors.

Berman said the traffic control box will be painted on all four sides and that he used the “City Beautiful” theme and city logo as a template for colors for that part of the project.

He will use a special high quality professional grade acrylic spray paint for the project, which will be used over the top of a high quality primer.

“The paint I will use is a German paint made by a company called Montana. It can withstand exposure to cold and heat, so it should hold up for years,” Berman said.

The painting of the benches and the traffic control box will probably take Berman nearly a week to complete. He said the control box may take a bit longer because he is painting all four sides. The benches will be painted with the design mostly on the street side, but that color will also be wrapped around the ends of the benches so that some of the artwork will be visible on the sidewalk side as well.

But to get the job done, it will have to begin within the next couple of weeks, he said.

“Part of the scheduling is to get going in next couple of weeks, because when it gets down into the 40s or even cooler, the paint doesn’t adhere as well — not to mention working around precipitation. We’re hoping for some good fall days … but there should be plenty of time. I’m hoping we get some good weather. I’m excited to get this done.”

Nick Lubow

If you’ve been around New Richmond over the past month or so you may have seen Nick Lubow riding his New Richmond Police Department bicycle around town.

The 2015 New Richmond High School graduate is currently back in school at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, but it was his work with the local police department this summer that not only helped the city, but provided him experience in his field of study.

With the goal of working in law enforcement, the city’s decision to hire Lubow as a community service officer this summer has served him well and has given the city another way to work more closely with the community.

“Working in law enforcement was always something in the back of my mind, but when it came time in high school to choose a career field, I really didn’t know of anything else that I wanted to do,” Lubow said.

“And since I’ve been able to do ride-alongs and getting involved with things [at the technical college] I can’t wait until I get a full-time job.”

His ultimate goal at this point is to be hired full-time by an agency searching for a patrol officer.

Lubow said his experience as a community service officer (CSO) right here in his hometown has been another important step in his goal to becoming a law enforcement officer.

“Since starting this I’ve learned a lot just being around the patrol officers, and I’m able to go back to school and talk about some of my experiences and how to interact with others … my classmates have no experience with that. It’s been very valuable,” Lubow said.

New Richmond Police Department Chief Craig Yehlik has been very pleased with what Lubow has brought to the department this summer.

“We had a community service officer back in 2009,” Yehlik said. “We met with the public safety committee mid-summer and we brainstormed ideas and came up with the CSO to handle some of the public relations end of police work. I’ve been trying to infuse our police officers into the community as best we can and then there was also some problem areas with people not cleaning up after their dogs, people not obeying the leash laws, kids riding their bikes in the street with no helmets — all these different types of complaints that needed attention, but we didn’t have time to give it.”

Enter Lubow.

I can’t tell you the positive comments we’ve received from the community [about Lubow],” Yehlik said. “Nick has taken the bull by the horns,” he added.

In addition to patrolling trails and parks on his bicycle, Lubow took it upon himself to also inventory properties around the community that may have an abandoned vehicle or one in disrepair or may have grass that has gotten too long. He made a list of those properties and sent letters to the owners stating that the department would like residents to adhere to the “City Beautiful” theme and keep their properties within the city’s guidelines.

“We’re in the process of sending those letters and we’re hoping it’s well received,” Yehlik said.

Though Lubow is now back in school, he will continue to come back on the weekends and provide the department with more work hours, though his time on the streets will be limited and coming to an end with the extension of autumn.

Yehlik said that the city “will evaluate the program … It’s a nice program. It’s great that we hired a local kid to get experience. Whether [Lubow] comes back and works for the city or St. Croix County, it’s a program that will put one of our own kids that much more ahead of anyone else out in the work field. That’s the exciting part … we’re trying to invest in our own and give them opportunities … that may help him get a job and more experience,” Yehlik said.

As for Lubow’s future, he said that if the program is available again next summer he will certainly entertain the opportunity to come back.

However, he is also focused on becoming a patrol officer, and should another option open up that would provide him the experience in that position, that he would also consider that option.

But in the meantime, the value of the experience he has gained with the local department hasn’t been lost on the young man.

“I think the biggest thing is learning how to interact with people who may be violating,” Lubow said. “No situation is the same and you never know what you’re going to come across. I think this is a great department and all the officers are really good at what they do. I would definitely do something like this again for more experience, but hopefully get hired on with an agency part-time again.”

Lubow also said the feedback he received this summer has inspired him to move ahead with his future plans.

“For me personally … I’ve had people come to me and say that [they] talked to so-and-so and they said you did a great job, so it’s nice to get the feedback,” he said.