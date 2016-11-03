Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Nominations open until tomorrow for NR Citizen of the Year

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 12:05 p.m.

    The New Richmond Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the New Richmond News, continues to seek nominations for the 2016 Citizen of the Year.

    But you don’t have much time to make your nomination … the nominations will close at the end of the day tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 4.

    The award recognizes a New Richmond area resident who has made a positive and noteworthy contribution to the community.

    After tomorrow, voting will follow for two weeks, starting Monday, Nov. 7, and continuing through 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18.

    After the the voting is completed, the 2016 Citizen of the Year will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at the chamber’s annual dinner and awards banquet at R&D Catering.

    Last year’s Citizen of the Year was won by Patty Berger, with the announcement being held at Barley John’s.

    To make your nomination, visit newrichmond-news.com or go directly to the nomination page at

    docs.google.com/a/rivertowns.net/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfM__Z5Dpuf2gO....

    For more information, call the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce at 715-563-3923 or the New Richmond News at 715-243-7767.

    Explore related topics:Newsregionnew richmondnewrichmond-news.comnew richmond area chamber of commercecitizen of the year
    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
    Advertisement