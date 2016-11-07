Search
    VOTE NOW: NR Citizen of the Year nominations are in

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 1:16 p.m.

    The nominations for the 2016 New Richmond Citizen of the Year are in and it's time to start voting.

    To do so, Click Here ...

    Since 1992, a citizen of the year for the City Beautiful has been presented.

    And as the city's premier award, New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rob Kreibich has announced that the presentation of this year's award will be made during the annual dinner and awards banquet set to be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, at R&D Catering.

    Voting for those nominated will continue through Monday, Nov. 14, 5 p.m.

    After the the voting is completed, the votes will be tabulated and the 2016 Citizen of the Year will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the chamber’s annual dinner and awards banquet at R&D Catering.

    Patty Berger was the 2015 Citizen of the Year.

    Again, here is the link to this year's ballot ... https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1EX-7jBlgFzQoIVcDpGkzTOY_ZEi1pYSeokdWwcH...

    ---

    Citizen of the Year past recipients

    1992: Bob Heebink

    1993: Curt Anderson

    1994: Irv & Mary Sather

    1995: Billy Smith

    1996: Bon & Alice Michaels

    1997: Bob Krueger

    1998: Jerry Frey

    1999: John Soderberg

    2000: Barbara Polfus

    2001: Helen Demulling

    2002: Jim Counter

    2003: Bob Peterson

    2004: Bob Peirson

    2005: Bill Buell

    2006: Bill Derrick

    2007: Tim O’Brien

    2008: Dennis Horner

    2009: David Schnitzler

    2010: Paul Mayer

    2011: Jim Zajkowski

    2012: Vernon Conrad

    2013: Stuart Nelson

    2014: Dr. Neal Melby

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
