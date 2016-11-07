VOTE NOW: NR Citizen of the Year nominations are in

Since 1992, a citizen of the year for the City Beautiful has been presented.

And as the city's premier award, New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rob Kreibich has announced that the presentation of this year's award will be made during the annual dinner and awards banquet set to be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, at R&D Catering.

Voting for those nominated will continue through Monday, Nov. 14, 5 p.m.

After the the voting is completed, the votes will be tabulated and the 2016 Citizen of the Year will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the chamber’s annual dinner and awards banquet at R&D Catering.

Patty Berger was the 2015 Citizen of the Year.

Again, here is the link to this year's ballot ... https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1EX-7jBlgFzQoIVcDpGkzTOY_ZEi1pYSeokdWwcH...

---

Citizen of the Year past recipients

1992: Bob Heebink

1993: Curt Anderson

1994: Irv & Mary Sather

1995: Billy Smith

1996: Bon & Alice Michaels

1997: Bob Krueger

1998: Jerry Frey

1999: John Soderberg

2000: Barbara Polfus

2001: Helen Demulling

2002: Jim Counter

2003: Bob Peterson

2004: Bob Peirson

2005: Bill Buell

2006: Bill Derrick

2007: Tim O’Brien

2008: Dennis Horner

2009: David Schnitzler

2010: Paul Mayer

2011: Jim Zajkowski

2012: Vernon Conrad

2013: Stuart Nelson

2014: Dr. Neal Melby