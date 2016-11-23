Deer Park's big buck’s celebrity lives

Contestants looking for inspiration can visit the big buck who now resides on the wall of the Deer Park Public Library community room.

According to Deer Park resident Morgan Olson, the contest is actually looking for two names, one for the deceased buck and one for his successor.

Here’s what Morgan posted on the Village of Deer Park Facebook page (facebook.com/villageofdeerparkwi).

The Village of Deer Park is hosting a contest to name both bucks from the past few years. We have no formal names for either of them. Submit your name choices at the Library Community Room, on THIS Facebook post, in the payment drop box, or mail them to:

P.O. Box 131

Attn: Buck Contest

Deer Park, WI 54007

You do not have to be a resident of Deer Park to submit names.

Names must be submitted by Dec. 15th.

Voting goes from Dec. 16 through Dec. 31.

The right to eliminate inappropriate names, duplicates, etc., is reserved

Winner gets bragging rights.

Photos are attached.

Please specify which names are for which deer.