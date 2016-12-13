River Crossing Trail improvements focus of Dec. 13 meeting

Discussion items will include the layout and park amenities for the proposed pedestrian/bike trail, local road alterations, and the proposed landscaping throughout the project corridor.

WisDOT has been working closely with St. Croix County on the pedestrian/bike trail and trailhead.

St. Croix County will be the owner and maintainer of the trail facility upon completion of the initial construction by WisDOT.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting to learn ways to help make the pedestrian/bike trail and trailheads an example of civic pride. There are many ways for the public to be involved in this project and to sponsor various aspects of the trailheads. Representatives from businesses and corporations are also welcome to attend.

The meeting is scheduled from 5-7 p.m., Dec. 13, at the Town of St. Joseph Town Hall, 1337 County Road V, Houlton.

The meeting will start with a presentation at 5 p.m., followed by an open house format.

The St. Croix Crossing project is a joint venture with Minnesota Department of Transportation, and has been under construction since 2013. The new bridge will open to traffic in the fall of 2017. Construction of the pedestrian/bike trail, final alterations to local roads, and landscaping will be constructed in 2018.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting and provide comments and questions concerning this project.

Maps showing the current trail designs will be on display. WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis.

If you are unable to attend the meeting or would like more information, call Teresa Davis at 715-836-7277.

Written comments regarding the project may be mailed to Teresa Davis, WisDOT, 718 W Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI, 54701.