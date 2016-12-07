The commission released an affidavit Tuesday from a technician who said he broke the seals to make sure that modems on the scanners were working properly. The commission said Jill Stein's campaign, which asked for the recount, was satisfied with the accuracy of the ballots that went through the machines in Hudson.

St. Croix County completed its recount, which gave Republican Donald Trump one additional vote above Democrat Hillary Clinton. The commission says small discrepancies and human errors have been found in more than 20 counties -- but no more than 35 votes were affected in any one place, and it appears that Trump still has virtually all of his 22,000-vote Election Night lead intact.

--

State license plate number-letter combos running out

MADISON -- Wisconsin is running out of number and letter combinations for its license plates.

And starting next year, a seventh character will be added to the standard three numbers and three letters the DOT has assigned to its standard plates since 1986. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl says the first plates started at the top of the alphabet and number scales -- something like A-B-C 1-2-3.

In 2000, the numbers were put at the beginning and the letters at the end. Now, we're seeing more plates with letters that start with "X," "Y," and "Z" -- and by next summer, Jeremy Krueger of the Division of Motor Vehicles says a seventh character will create 100 million more combinations as opposed to the 20 million in the current system. But he says the agency needs to check with law enforcement and others to make sure it doesn't put a crimp into their operations.

--

Wisconsin remembers Pearl Harbor attack 75 years ago

On this 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, Wisconsin remembers its 56 native sons and daughters who were among the 2,400Americans killed.

Among them was Viroqua native Gerald Cox -- who was set to play the clarinet as the USS Arizona was about to play the national anthem at 8 a.m. Dec. 7, 1941. The band never did perform that day, as Japanese bombers swooped down just moments before -- and every band member was killed after they ran to their battle stations on their ship.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says it's one of the least known stories from the Pearl Harbor attack, which spurred the nation's involvement in World War Two.

--

Jury awards almost $2M to police strip-search victim

MILWAUKEE -- A federal court jury has awarded almost $2 million to a man who was illegally strip searched by Milwaukee police.

Jurors ruled that 39-year-old Willie Newman had his civil rights violated when former officer Michael Vagnini found a bag of marijuana under Newman's scrotum in 2010 when officers confronted him on suspicion of drug dealing. The jury also said officers Paul Martinez and Jeffrey Cline failed to stop the search, despite knowing the action was illegal.

Vagnini was among four officers criminally convicted for dozens of strip searches from 2008 through 2012 -- and he received the longest sentence by far, 26 months in prison. Cline and Martinez were not among those charged, and they're still on the Milwaukee police force.

--

Eau Claire's Bon Iver among state Grammy nominees

LOS ANGELES -- Bon Iver is among the Wisconsin nominees for next year's Grammy Awards.

The band which features Eau Claire native Justin Vernon was nominated Tuesday for the best alternative album, "22 A Million." The Record Company, which has New Munster native Chris Vos as a singer and guitarist, was nominated for the best contemporary blues album with its debut album "Give It Back to You."

Tierney Sutton, who graduated from Glendale Nicolet High School, has a Grammy nomination for the best jazz vocal album "The Sting Variations" with the band of the same name. The 59th annual Grammy Awards' ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 12 on CBS.

--

DOT chief defends Walker road tax stance, warns of trouble later

MADISON -- Wisconsin's transportation chief defended his boss' demand for no new road taxes or fees -- but he warns that Gov. Scott Walker's stance could lead to more crumbling roads and more debt later on.

At a daylong hearing Tuesday, Mark Gottlieb told an Assembly panel that in 11 years, 42 percent of Wisconsin's federal, state, and Interstate highways will be in poor shape if new revenues or other solutions are not found. He also said $0.25 of every highway tax dollar would eventually go toward debt under Walker's plan to borrow $500 million for road work in the next two years, while some planned improvements could be delayed for decades.

Still, Gottlieb says Walker has determined that "now is not the right time to raise taxes on Wisconsin businesses and families." GOP Assembly finance chair John Nygren called it a "disinvestment" in roads -- and while county and municipal leaders praised the governor's plan to increase aid for local roads, they said previous funding cuts have left their communities with poor streets.

--

More than 60 Badger Band members fall ill at game

MADISON -- Sixty-three members of the UW-Madison marching band got sick while they were at the Big 10 Conference championship football game in Indianapolis.

WISC-TV says some musicians had nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting just before the game. Other members fell ill throughout last Saturday night's event, 12 were taken to hospitals, and nine never did perform. Health officials are still trying to figure out what happened, but they suspect food poisoning. Band director Mike Leckrone says his group had breakfast and lunch at a hotel, and they had box lunches at the stadium.

--

Hispanic population doubles in Wisconsin from 2000-2015

MADISON -- New state figures show Hispanics accounted for nearly half of Wisconsin' population growth from 2000 to 2015.

Figures from the state Department of Health Services show that the Hispanic population nearly doubled in size during those 15 years, growing by 95 percent. The non-Hispanic population grew by about 5 percent during the same period.

Approximately 380,000 Hispanics are living in Wisconsin. That made up 6.6 percent of the state population in 2015. While the state's total population increased by 403,000 people from 2000 to 2015, Hispanics accounted for 46 percent of the growth.

--

New power line seeks to improve electric reliability in north

EAU CLAIRE -- Xcel Energy says a new transmission line will provide more reliable electricity in a corridor from Eau Claire to Ironwood, Mich.

The 35-mile high voltage line runs from Couderay to Osprey. Project manager Kelsey Holthaus says it replaces a 60-year-old line that needed an upgrade. Among other things, Xcel Energy says substations were modified to handle the higher voltage. The project took about two years to finish.

--

Wisconsin cities get credit where it's due

Four Wisconsin cities are among the nation's Top 10 where residents have the highest credit scores.

The Experian credit bureau's seventh annual survey says Green Bay and Wausau share the state's top honor for the highest personal credit scores at 704. La Crosse is eighth at 703, and Madison is 10th at 702.

All four cities have average personal debt ranging from $31,000 to $36,000, where folks have about two bankcards with average balances just above $4,000. The four communities have an average use of about 25 percent of their available credit. Experian says the nation's three best cities for credit are all in Minnesota with Mankato at No. 1, Rochester second, and Minneapolis third.

--

Ryan, Trump may collide on Medicare future

WASHINGTON -- Medicare's future could be decided in a political battle between President Elect Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville.

According to the Washington news outlet The Hill, the Republican Ryan still defends his longtime plan to give seniors a set amount to buy coverage from private insurers or to stick with Medicare if they choose. Health care advocates and Democrats say it will give seniors less in the long run.

Trump, meanwhile, vowed during the campaign not to overhaul Medicare, and Vice President Elect Mike Pence says that's still the case -- even though Trump's transition team now writes of a "modernizing" of the seniors' entitlement to meet "challenges with the coming retirement of the Baby Boom generation and beyond" with no details. Ryan tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he has not spoken to Trump yet about Medicare -- but he says the program has "a future of insolvency that needs to be addressed."

--

State veterans home fined almost $77K for patient death

MADISON -- The federal government fined the state almost $77,000 in June for substandard care in the death of a 94-year-old resident of the King veterans home in March.

The death resulted in the lowering of a unit's five star rating at the Waupaca County facility -- and the Wisconsin State Journal says the federal government should have made the reduced rating public in mid April but did not do so until late last month. In the meantime, top GOP state officials were expressing pride as recently as October in what they billed as a perfect record of five star ratings at King, while critics cited substandard care and revenue transfers which are now the subjects of a state audit.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services cited a database issue for the delay in announcing the reduced rating at King. U.S. Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Madison wants the Medicare agency to explain the disclosure holdup.

--

UW regents to consider Part 2 of Madison's tuition hikes

MADISON -- The UW Board of Regents will be asked this week to approve a $2,000 tuition hike for out-OF-state students at Madison for each of the next years.

The request also includes about a 10 percent annual tuition hike for the UW's medical, business, veterinary, law, and other professional schools. It's the second phase of a two part tuition increase plan, in which out-of-state students at the UW's flagship campus saw their tuition go up by a total of $6,000 in the past two years.

In September, campus Chancellor Rebecca Blank said she would still pursue the second phase of the increases. It comes as Wisconsin undergraduate residents have seen their tuition held steady since the fall of 2013.

--

Senate leader's election to be finalized

MADISON -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission is expected to finalize Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling's election victory Tuesday afternoon.

Almost 90,000 votes were recounted last week in her district covering La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and Monroe counties -- and the Democrat Shilling ended up defeating former Senate Republican Dan Kapanke by an ultra slim margin of more than five dozen votes. Kapanke asked for a recount, and the Elections Commission plans to certify the final tally. Shilling's Senate Democratic colleagues recently elected her to a second two year term as their party's leader in the Upper House.

--

State GOP gets new executive director

MADISON -- A veteran political operative will become the new executive director of the state Republican Party.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says state and national party official Mark Morgan will take the post, even though it has not been made official yet. Morgan was chosen by state GOP Chairman Brad Courtney, who's been reelected to that post for two more years by the party's executive committee. Courtney has chaired the state GOP for almost six years -- and his party made more gains in the state Legislature in November. Morgan would replace Mike Duffey, after Duffey was named to President Elect Donald Trump's national security unit.