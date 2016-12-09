The Green Party's Jill Stein asked for the recount, which is in its ninth day with relatively few changes. Trump won the Badger State by 22,000 votes, capturing all 10 of the state's electoral votes as he became the first Republican to carry Wisconsin since Ronald Reagan's second term in 1984.

UW regents OK tuition hikes for out-of-staters, professional candidates

MADISON – UW students who are not from Wisconsin will pay some hefty tuition increases next fall at a number of campuses, along with degree candidates in the university's professional schools.

The Board of Regents voted overwhelmingly in favor of the tuition hikes Thursday, with most coming at the Madison campus where the second phase of a hike for out of staters will add $2,000 to their bills for each of the next two years. Wisconsin residents in the veterinary, medical, law, and other specialty schools will see tuition hikes of up to 37 percent for one year.

Regents Bryan Steil and student member James Langnes of Whitewater voted no, as Stell called the increases "too much, too fast" -- but UW President Ray Cross says the extra revenue is crucial for the university's future. Tuition is also going up at the Milwaukee, Green Bay, Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Stout campuses plus the 13 U W two year colleges -- and the Regents asked the state to budget $78 million for UW employee pay raises.

Man files petition to remove Green Bay mayor

GREEN BAY -- The head of a neighborhood association in Green Bay has filed a petition seeking to have Mayor Jim Schmitt removed from office.

Scott Vanidestine filed the verified petition with the city clerk's office Thursday, saying the fourth term mayor should have been removed as soon as he was convicted for campaign finance violations. Schmitt was fined $4,000 Monday, after he pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges of election fraud and taking $10,000 worth of improper campaign gifts.

Schmitt's defense lawyer, Patrick Knight, tells WLUK-TV the state law for office removal is based on "inefficiency, neglect of duty, official misconduct, or malfeasance in office" -- and Knight says none of the mayor's actions involved the official performance of his duties. Three fourths of city council members would have to vote to remove Schmitt.

Two killed in crash near Oneida

ONEIDA -- Two people have died after their car collided with a dump truck near Oneida, west of Green Bay. Outagamie County sheriff's deputies say the dump truck with a trailer failed to make a four way stop at an intersection -- and it struck the car that stopped and was just pulling out.

The car driver, a 91-year-old Oneida man, died along with his 56-year-old female passenger. The dump truck driver, a 40-year-old Green Bay man, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash happened around three Thursday afternoon on County Road EE at Freedom Road -- and the victims' names were not immediately released.

Alleged UW-Madison molester seeks freedom on signature bond

MADISON -- A former UW-Madison student charged with molesting five female students wants to go free on a signature bond.

Twenty-year-old Alec Cook of Edina, Minn., is jailed with a $200,000 bond set in late October, when he was charged with 15 counts that include various degrees of sexual assault, false imprisonment, and an attempted strangling of one woman. A preliminary hearing in the case was set for Dec. 27 before Cook asked for a new judge, which was granted.

Prosecutors say the incidents took place during an 18-month period ending in early October when a 20-year-old woman told police Cook attacked her in his apartment. He was arrested soon after the reported attack.

Man gets 30 years in 5-year-old's slaying

MILWAUKEE -- A second man convicted in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old girl as she sat on her grandfather's lap in Milwaukee has been sentenced to prison.

Twenty-four-year-old Arlis Gordon was sentenced Thursday to 30 years behind bars. Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Wagner told Gordon he has left the family of Laylah Petersen "with a legacy of sadness." Prosecutors say Gordon and Carl Barrett Jr. were seeking revenge for a slaying and mistakenly targeted the girl's grandparents' home in November 2014.

Gordon pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree endangering safety. Barrett was sentenced last week to 65 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Juvenile justice advocates oppose another youth prison

MILWAUKEE -- Advocates who would rather see young offenders rehabilitated instead of locked up are speaking out against a new juvenile institution in Milwaukee County.

A County Board committee has heard mixed opinions on a proposed secure 36-bed facility where offenders would be sent, instead of going more than 200 miles to the embattled state-owned Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake boys and girls schools in Lincoln County. Sharlen Moore of the Youth Justice Milwaukee coalition says three-fourths of young people in the juvenile justice system are arrested again within a three-year period. County human services director Hector Colon says it's possible that alternative treatment programs could serve non-violent offenders because not all of the Milwaukee area's offenders can be housed, even if the new facility is built.

UW-Milwaukee students, faculty protest Breitbart speaker

MILWAUKEE -- Students and faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee are calling on the university to cancel the planned speech next week by Breitbart.com editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

Protests against his appearance next Tuesday have already started, with a group of students marching into Chancellor Mark Mone's office Wednesday afternoon to demand the speech be canceled. They delivered a petition signed by over 300 people around campus denouncing the event.

Yiannopoulos' appearances have been canceled at other schools, including North Dakota State University, New York University, and Iowa State. Some say Yiannopoulos’ speeches are hate speech. He says his tour exposes the social justice movement and “how to stop it”. He’s been a frequent critic of gay rights and the ‘black lives matter’ movement.