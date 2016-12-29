Gov. Scott Walker's office says the report would help officials as they consider funding options amid a projected $1 billion road funding shortfall -- but they also reaffirm that Walker would not approve higher gas taxes or transportation fees without corresponding budget cuts elsewhere, while GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says toll roads should be considered. The study says any plan to put tolls on state roads would take at least four years complete.

Deputies confirm 4 late-night shootings at Amish schoolhouse

GRANTON — Clark County sheriff's officials have confirmed four late night shootings at a one room Amish schoolhouse near Granton in central Wisconsin.

Three took place last year -- and the other happened about one month ago on Black Friday, when buckshot damaged siding and broke windows. Officials say the cases are hard to solve, because the Amish community normally does not report the shootings until about two weeks after they occur -- and they might be resulting from a bias against the Amish. All four incidents took place at night, and no injuries were reported. The school is located in the Clark County town of Grant, a community about halfway between Eau Claire and Stevens Point near Highway 10.

Man suspected in Appleton-area mall threat arrested in Twin Cities

APPLETON — A Green Bay man has been charged with making terrorist threats after being arrested in Tuesday night's shooting threat that evacuated the Fox River Mall near Appleton.

Police in the town of Grand Chute say 28-year-old Christopher Hawkins had a handgun in his car when he was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a business in the Minneapolis area. Officers say they caught a ping on Hawkins' cellphone, which tracked him in western Wisconsin at the time.

Once he drove west into Minnesota, police asked the FBI to help -- and they sought assistance which resulted in Hawkins' arrest in Hennepin County. Appleton prosecutors say they're working to extradite Hawkins back to Wisconsin to face the felony threat charge they filed Wednesday, after police said he threatened to shoot people in one of the state's largest malls.

Police: Superior couple died of apparent exposure

SUPERIOR — Police in the Douglas County seat of Superior say the deaths of two people found outside a home was apparently due to exposure to cold temperatures.

Police officials said Wednesday a preliminary autopsy shows 83-year-old Richard Ellison and 78-year-old Shirley Johnson were exposed to the cold for a prolonged period because they were locked out of a home a week ago. Police say a final autopsy report and toxicology results are pending.

State no longer blames people for climate change on Great Lakes

MADISON — The state DNR no longer blames "human activities" for the heat trapping greenhouse gases which cause climate change.

An agency web page about the Great Lakes now says the reasons for earth's change are being "debated and researched by academic entities." Walker environmental critic and former local leader and news reporter James Rowan uncovered the position change in his blog.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says the DNR quietly deleted language eight days ago about an agreement from scientists that the Great Lakes would have longer summers, shorter winters, less ice cover and changes in rain and snow patterns if climate change trends continue. Environmentalists say the state has diminished the importance of climate change ever since Republican Gov. Scott Walker took office in 2011 -- but the DNR says it's been adapting its position for years -- and it still believes it must respond to stresses from droughts, flooding, and wind events.

Suspect in murder of former UW-Eau Claire coach remains at large

CHICAGO — Chicago police continue to look for suspects in the murder of a football coach at UW-Eau Claire.

The Chicago Sun Times says 34-year-old Derrick Swanigan was shot to death Dec. 9 at his south side home in Chicago by somebody he knew. One person of interest was let go after being questioned. Swanigan was a suburban Chicago native who spent four years as the head of player development and football operations for the UWEC football program. He was also an assistant coach at Eau Claire Memorial High School for two seasons. He played amateur football for the Eau Claire Crush and the Chippewa Valley Predators.

Walker to visit Guantanamo Navy base

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker will visit the U.S. naval station at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba Thursday.

The state's National Guard invited the Republican Walker to meet with troops from Milwaukee's 32nd Military Police Co., which supports a detention camp for prisoners captured in the Middle East as part of the nation's terrorist fighting efforts. Walker and the state Guard's Adjutant General, Don Dunbar, will thank the state's Army Guard members for their service. Earlier this month, Walker traveled to the Middle East to see Wisconsin troops serving in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Tommy Thompson meets with Trump on Obamacare

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tommy Thompson, a former Wisconsin governor and U.S. health secretary, has met with Donald Trump on the dismantling of Obamacare -- but neither has indicated what was talked about at their meeting on Wednesday.

The Republican Thompson supported the repeal of Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2012 -- and he also spearheaded the start of Badger Care, the state's Medicaid health insurance program for the poor. In a separate meeting Wednesday, the president elect met with private health care providers to see if it's feasible to let veterans go to any hospital they want. The Politico news service says one transition official called it a "public private" option for VA medical facilities.

Older Wisconsinites appear to be higher flu risks

MADISON — Older Wisconsinites appear to be the most affected by the flu this winter.

State health officials said Wednesday that 161 cases have been confirmed statewide -- and almost half of all flu cases infected those 50 and older. Ninety-five people were sick enough to be hospitalized -- and of those, 63 percent were at least 65. State health officer Karen McKeown says it's not too late to get a flu shot -- and it's still one of the most effective ways to protect you, your family, and your friends and acquaintances from getting sick. McKeown also says good hygiene habits help -- like washing your hands, covering your coughs, and not share your drinking cups and straws.

Fatal Wisconsin Rapids fire started on kitchen stovetop

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A fire that killed a 59-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man started on top of his stove.

That's what investigators said Wednesday, as the Wood County coroner's office ruled that Bobbi Long died from smoke inhalation. A Wisconsin Rapids fire captain tells WAOW-TV in Wausau there was burnt food on a pan -- and it spread to some items close to the stove in Long's apartment where he lived alone.

The fire occurred Monday afternoon, when other tenants in his building smelled something burning. Long was found dead after the fire only spread a short distance beyond the stove. Officials say they're still trying to determine when the fire started, and when it was put out.