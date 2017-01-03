Lottery winner bought ticket in Houlton
One lucky player matched all five numbers in the Badger 5 drawing on Saturday, Dec. 31 to win the night's $109,000 jackpot.
The winner purchased their ticket at Marathon at 1421 Main St., in Houlton.
Saturday's winning Badger 5 numbers were 2, 6, 16, 19 and 20. Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.
Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.