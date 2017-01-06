VFW Post 10818 recognizes Harsdorf’s efforts

The collection includes a USA flag, a POW/MIA flag from the Field of Flags and a Canadian flag provided to the Honor Guard from Canada during the memorial celebration.

Harsdorf was recognized for her introduction of Senate Bill 153, which allows municipalities to donate abandoned vehicles to veterans service organizations in order to assist active duty military personnel, reservists, veterans and their families who experience difficulties that cannot be addressed through traditional services.

A reworking of the post’s charter in the past year, also made possible by Harsdorf’s efforts, has expanded the post’s purview from veterans in New Richmond to all veterans in St. Croix County.

“As a veterans organization, our primary responsibility is to take care of veterans and their families. It was thanks to Sen. Harsdorf’s efforts that we have been able to obtain impounded vehicles from the sheriff’s department. That has now become the major source of funding for our unmet needs program,” said House.

The unmet needs program provides up to $1,000 to veterans or their families if there is an unmet need not funded by traditional service agencies or funding sources.