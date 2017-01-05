Search
    St. Joseph pole shed destroyed in Dec. 28 fire

    By Mike Longaecker on Jan 5, 2017 at 5:03 p.m.
    A crew from Somerset extinguished what was left of a fire that tore through a structure last week at 445 Old County Road E in the town of St. Joseph. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

    A pole shed and a pickup truck were destroyed by fire Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the town of St. Joseph.

    Firefighters said there were no injuries in the fire at 445 Old County Road E. No one, including homeowner Duane Lyon, was home at the time of the fire, according to authorities.

    St. Joseph Fire Department First Assistant Chief Charles Barrette said all animals at the property — including two horses that were being cared for elsewhere — were accounted for.

    The cause was undetermined as of Wednesday, Barrette said.

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office investigator Dean Fayerweather said two passersby reported the fire after seeing it from a neighboring road. Those passersby went up to the house and knocked on doors to see if anyone was home before retreating due to heat from the fire, he said.

    Fayerweather said he was one of the first people on the scene and arrived to find the shed and truck engulfed in flames.

    The home on the property was not damaged in the fire.

    Assisting St. Joseph on the scene included Hudson, Somerset and Bayport fire departments. Lakeview EMS also responded.

    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
