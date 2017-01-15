RGS/AW hire new state forest wildlife specialist

By engaging with our conservation partners, we can therefore pool "time, talent and treasure" to have a synergistic impact on our forest resources — an impact far greater than would be possible when acting independently.

RGS/AWS staff has captured this synergy through a novel collaboration with staff from the USDA — Natural Resource Conservation Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which will support a new, full-time staff person dedicated to forest habitat development in the northwestern portion of Wisconsin.

Valerie Johnson has accepted the first RGS/AWS forest wildlife specialist position and will be stationed in the Spooner USDA Service Center. Johnson will work with forest landowners to identify and implement sound forest management practices on their lands, emphasizing those that enhance or expand the young forest habitat base.

From initial consultation to practice implementation, she will be able to provide landowners all the technical assistance needed to achieve their forest wildlife habitat objectives and will provide financial assistance via the application of Federal Farm Bill conservation dollars.

Johnson is steeped in the northwoods lifestyle, is an avid hunter and brings an abundance of experience and enthusiasm to the RGS/AWS conservation program. She earned her B.S. degree in geology and watershed management from Winona State University and an M.S. in forestry and forestry recreation from UW-Stevens Point. She has an extensive background in forest management, having worked as a forestry technician for the Wisconsin DNR, and in various roles for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Park Service, Illinois DNR and currently serves as the treasurer for the Wisconsin Chapter of the Society of American Foresters.

"I am extremely excited to begin this new journey as the forest wildlife specialist with the Ruffed Grouse Society/American Woodcock Society and our partners at NRCS and the Wisconsin DNR," noted Johnson. "I very much look forward to helping landowners achieve their forest management objectives, getting to know local RGS/AWS members, and in building strong partnerships with my conservation colleagues throughout the region. I cannot wait to hit the ground running!"

This new initiative will greatly expand the RGS/AWS ability to directly improve habitat for ruffed grouse, American woodcock and other wildlife dependent upon young forests and is only possible due to the hard work and passion of our partners at NRCS and the Wisconsin DNR.

Johnson will start this new position Jan. 10 and can be reached at ValerieJ@RuffedGrouseSociety.org.

More information may be found at www.RuffedGrouseSociety.org.