Snow and a mix of snow and rain is expected to make driving very difficult Tuesday evening through Wednesday, especially to the south of New Richmond.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting precipitation across a majority of the state and due to the expected wetness of the snow, road conditions will quickly become slippery with the onset of snowfall. Snow is expected to move in to the southwestern part of the state Wednesday evening moving northward to northeast Wisconsin overnight.

Southwestern region of the state is under a Winter Storm Warning with total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches.

Southeastern region of the state will see a mix of snow and rain and can expect anywhere from 3 to 7 inches total accumulation.

North Central and northeastern region of the state is under a Winter Weather Advisory and can expect anywhere from 3 to 5 inches total accumulation.

Motorists are encouraged to check National Weather Service forecasts at www.weather.gov and utilize 511 Wisconsin, the state’s 24/7/365 travel information service, to view winter road conditions and receive up-to-date travel information prior to travel. This information, along with live traffic cameras and traffic alerts, can be accessed on the 511 Wisconsin system, which includes a free smartphone app, @511WI on Twitter, visiting www.511wi.gov or calling 5-1-1. Always putting safety first, never access 511 information while driving.

If traveling is required, please use the following tips: