Nominations are being accepted for the Virginia Hart Award

“The Virginia Hart Award is a tradition recognizing the great achievements of a woman working in state service,” Gov. Walker said. “We urge you to nominate a colleague deserving of this honor, so we may thank her for her hard work and dedication to Wisconsin.”

The award was established on behalf of Virginia Hart, who was the first woman to serve as a cabinet member.

Friends and colleagues established a fund after her retirement in 1983 to recognize the contributions of a woman in state government every year. The winner of this year’s award receives $250 and will be honored at the annual Virginia Hart Award Event in May at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

If you are interested in nominating someone for the award, please see the attached form or visit http://doa.wi.gov/divisions/personnel-management.

The deadline for submitting nominations is March 31, 2017.

For a nomination form, visit https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/WIGOV/2017/01/30/file_attach...