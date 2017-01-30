Volunteers sought for hospice
Hospice volunteer training will be offered Monday, Feb. 13, with follow-up training dates of Feb. 17 and 24, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (subsequent days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.), at Lakeview Hospital, 927 Churchill St., West, Stillwater, Minn.
This is a training for volunteers to work with hospice patients across Washington County, Minn., and St. Croix County, offering companionship and assistance with light chores.
For more information, call Nancy Kuckler, hospice volunteer coordinator, at 651-275-8255, or send an email to Nancy.S.Kuckler@lakeview.org.