Area communities mourn the loss of firefighters

Area fire departments honored the two fallen firefighters in their own way ... the pictures that accompany this story were taken by those at the United Fire and Rescue District in Baldwin.

The following is a description of Loux by the O'Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services:

Kevin Gregory Loux, age 61 of Baldwin, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 23rd at Western Wisconsin Health Campus. Kevin, known affectionately to many as “Louxie” and “DeLoux”, was born February 10, 1956 in Hudson WI to parents Gregory Earl and Delphine Marea (Knoff) Loux. Kevin grew up in the lower St. Croix Valley and attended schools in the Stillwater School District, graduating from Stillwater High School with the Class of 1974. Kevin also attended 916 Voc-Tech School pursuing tech classes in auto body repair. Around 1976, Kevin joined the Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Dept., where he embarked on a calling to the fire service, beginning a career that would last over 40 years. After serving with the Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Dept., Kevin moved to Wisconsin where he joined the Baldwin Fire Dept., which later became United Fire and Rescue District. While a member there, Kevin attained the rank of Assistant Chief, earning the respect and admiration of firefighters throughout all of St. Croix County and beyond.

Read more here ...

The following is part of what was written in the Pierce County Herald this week about Shafer ...

There is a gaping hole in the fabric of the Spring Valley community after the unexpected death of longtime Fire Chief Terry Shafer, who died Saturday, Feb. 25 while on a weekend trip with his brothers. He was 62.

Shafer joined Spring Valley Fire in 1979 and began wearing the white chief’s helmet in 1986. Although he passed the chief title on to longtime Assistant Fire Chief Mike Fitzjarrell Jan. 1, he said in an interview with the Herald in January that he couldn’t imagine not being on the fire department. He was also a member of Spring Valley Ambulance for 20 years.

Read more about Shafer here ...