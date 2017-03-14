American Legion Post 80 bloodmobile reaches 2,500 pint mark

To accomplish this feat it is imperative that a trained staff of Legionnaires and a plan of operations be in place.

All of the Legionnaires on the blood committee have had military experience, two of them also with Homeland Security, and are familiar with chain of command and the basics of operations planning (Op-Plan). Therefore, when team leader Stan Ames announces the day and date of the next bloodmobile which the Red Cross books several months in advance, Op-Plan Life Blood is set into motion.

Preparations actually begin the night before the blood drive with part of the crew setting up tables and chairs, extension cords, the sound system for background music, programming the electric sign board in front of the Legion building and setting up the portable sign boards in the parking lot.

Stan then hands out assignments to the rest of the Legion work staff. These members include Nick Golz, Arnie Tjelta, Terry Thompson, Paul Kittel, Chuck Mehls, Dennis Hurtis, Lee Feneis, Bob Kaczmarski and Jack McNamara.

The day of the blood drive starts at 7:30 a.m. when Chuck picks up snacks donated by the Family Fresh grocery deli and purchases cheese, crackers and meat sausages and then begins setting up the post kitchen, brewing coffee, slicing cheese and setting up the canteen tables.

Dennis then establishes a break room to be utilized by Red Cross staff members during the day and supplies it with coffee, sodas, bottled water and snacks.

Later, at 3 p.m., a mix of sub sandwiches and sub platters supplied by the New Richmond downtown Subway is brought in for a mid-afternoon lunch for the Red Cross staff.

The Red Cross supervisor arrives and a command post table is set up for the supervisor and Stan, each of whom set up their computers for the day's operation.

At 11 a.m., the Red Cross supply truck arrives along with the Red Cross staff.

They have one hour to set up several hundred pounds of equipment. At noon, the donors come in and the first of the three shifts of Legion workers begin their registration tasks. One worker on the phone desk handles possible cancellation and walk-in scheduling questions, while two others rotate shifts at the canteen table, taking sign-ups for the next blood drive.

Most of the time the noon to 6 p.m. donor schedule extends beyond that time frame considering knock down and cleanup activities.

The Post 80 blood program, with its continuous scheduling, sometimes five per-year, plus interim blood draws in the event of an emergency, is a major source of pride to the local Legion members, as well it should be.

According to records of the Western Wisconsin/Eastern Minnesota area Red Cross blood coordinator, there are 23 veterans organizations in that area who donate blood, the vast majority being American Legion.

With its 2,500 donor mark, Post 80 is by far the biggest contributor.

This record does not come easily. It is due to a tight organizational pattern set up by Post 80 blood coordinator Stan Ames, a dedicated Legion blood staff, willing area donors — even in winter conditions — and liaison with the St. Paul Blood Center.

The next Post 80 blood draws will be held April 18 and June 14.

If you would like to sign up or would like more information about the Legion blood program, call Stan Ames at 715-781-4848.