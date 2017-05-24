On a 12-4 vote Tuesday with all Democrats voting no, the committee endorsed more methods to screen applicants and assure treatment if they need it. Of 1,900 program participants screened, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau says only 42 have been referred for testing with just nine recommended for treatment.

The finance panel also rejected Gov. Scott Walker's request for $1 million on ads to promote the so called "Success Sequence" for teens — telling them they're more likely to succeed if they graduate from high school, work full time, and not get married or have babies until they're 21.

--

GOP leaders announce UW leadership center honoring Thompson

MADISON — A center on public leadership will be created at UW-Madison and named in honor of former Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Current Gov. Scott Walker, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, and Senate GOP leader Scott Fitzgerald announced the center on Tuesday — the same day a Capitol symposium was held to mark the 30th anniversary of the start of Thompson's 14 years as governor, a state longevity record for that post. Vos says the center will have the best academic and government personnel work together to find long term solutions to state issues.

While it's being billed as a bipartisan project, Vos says he hopes it can offset what he called the "liberal thinking" on campuses. The GOP leaders said they would try to get $1.5 million in tax funds each year for the center — and one third of that would pay for campus speakers.

--

Trump budget: Johnson open to changes as long as spending is cut

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson appears to be open to changes in President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget — as long as it meets his campaign promise to cut the national debt.

The Wisconsin Republican says Trump's $4.1 trillion package "recognizes that for too long, we as a country have spent beyond our means." But Johnson also says he's ready, as he put it, "to work with anyone who is serious about prioritizing spending" to develop a budget that's in the "best interests" of both Wisconsin and the nation. State advocacy groups say it's too early to tell how Trump's proposed 10 year, $800 billion Medicaid cut would affect programs like Badger Care and Senior Care. Wisconsinites would also be affected by proposed cuts in food stamps, winter home heating aid for the poor, certain aid to "sanctuary cities," and more.

--

Wisconsin's Pocan vows to man caucus 'voice of the resistance'

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says he'll make the Congressional Progressive Caucus "the voice of the resistance."

The third term Democrat from the Madison area was elected Tuesday as one of two chairmen of the 74 member progressive wing of the House — the other being Arizona Democrat Raul Grijavla. Pocan says he'll lead the fight against what he calls "the bad ideas" from the Trump administration and majority Republicans in Congress — and he'll also push "progressive policy alternatives" to show people "there's a path forward." Pocan says President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget released Tuesday is a prime example of what his group will work against.

--

Budget panel delays action on proposed UW tuition cut

MADISON — The state Legislature's finance committee might try again Thursday to put a UW funding package into the next state budget.

That process was held up Tuesday, due to disagreements about Gov. Scott Walker's plan to cut tuition for Wisconsin residents by 5 percent starting in the fall of 2018. Committee Co-chairman John Nygren calls the cut a "nonstarter" in the Assembly, where Speaker Robin Vos says more financial aid should be given out instead.

Senate chair Alberta Darling says there are differences of opinion in what she called a "diverse" chamber — but on Tuesday night, she said she hoped to bring the UW budget up for a vote Thursday. That budget also includes $42 million in state aid that Walker wants to give to campuses that do the best in graduating students and getting them ready for jobs.

--

Wisconsin food distributor helping to solve Calif. botulism outbreak

GERMANTOWN — A suburban Milwaukee food distributor says it's working with health officials to figure out what caused a botulism outbreak in northern California.

Officials say nacho cheese dip from Gehl Foods of Germantown was found to have a botulism toxin. The dip was sold at a gas station, and officials say 37-year-old Martin Galindo Larios Junior of Antioch, California died and nine others were hospitalized from the outbreak in the Sacramento suburb of Walnut Grove.

The dip and the container from which it was dispensed were removed May 5. Health officials say there's no further risk to the public. Gehl Foods said it retested samples from the affected cheese lot, saying it was not contaminated. Also, the firm gave samples to an independent lab, and it came to the same conclusion.

--

State sues Milwaukee stores over synthetic marijuana

MADISON — The state of Wisconsin is suing two Milwaukee stores for selling synthetic marijuana products disguised as "potpourri" and incense.

Attorney General Brad Schimel and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection filed lawsuits Tuesday against Atomic Glass, a smoke shop, and Food Town Mini Mart. The state contends that both stores regularly sold packages of plant material sprayed with synthetic cannabinoids with names like "Scooby Snax" and "Diablo."

Schimel says synthetic cannabinoids can cause organ failure, delirium and death. The state wants the stores to stop selling the products and pay sizable fines.

--

State's second-tallest skyscraper to open in August

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's second tallest skyscraper will have employees moving in August 21.

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance will start filling 32 stories of a $450 million office tower close to the Milwaukee Art Museum and the city's lakefront. Company spokesperson Betsy Holyman says employees will move into the shiny light blue structure on a team-by-team basis. The building also has a three-story commons area that will be open to the public.

It will have Wisconsin's largest available space for a single building, with 1.1 million square feet. It will be the second tallest structure in both Milwaukee and Wisconsin, shorter only than the 43 story US Bank building, also on the east end of the city's downtown.