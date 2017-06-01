Two injured in state park incidents
Two recent incidents at Willow River State Park led to park visitors being hospitalized, including a child.
The most recent incident occurred at 3:14 p.m. Sunday, May 28, when crews responded to a report of a boy who'd fallen near the park's waterfalls. St. Croix EMS Chief Brandon Lyksett said the boy sustained a cut to his chin and leg pain. His injuries weren't considered severe, Lyksett said, but the boy was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul due to concerns over the height of the 10-foot fall he sustained.
The other incident occurred just after 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, when a woman fell about 15 feet over the north end of the falls.
Lyksett said that person, a 21-year-old Woodville woman, sustained head, back and leg injuries. She was also transported to Regions.
Willow River State Park Superintendent Aaron Mason said that while the entire park is open for exploration, he recommends visitors remain in the designated-use areas.
"If you want to stay safe, stay on the marked paths," he said.