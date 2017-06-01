Two injured in state park incidents

The other incident occurred just after 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, when a woman fell about 15 feet over the north end of the falls.

Lyksett said that person, a 21-year-old Woodville woman, sustained head, back and leg injuries. She was also transported to Regions.

Willow River State Park Superintendent Aaron Mason said that while the entire park is open for exploration, he recommends visitors remain in the designated-use areas.

"If you want to stay safe, stay on the marked paths," he said.