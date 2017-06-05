The Wisconsin State Patrol said Dale D. Thisius, 56, Edina, was charged with criminal reckless driving causing bodily harm after a crash reported at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, June 3, on an Interstate 94 on-ramp near Menomonie. Thisius and his passenger, 53-year-old Teresa I. Thisius, both sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and were taken to Mayo Health System-Eau Claire.

Alcohol use was suspected in the crash, though troopers said blood-alcohol results are pending in the crash, which remains under investigation.

--

Man sent to prison after 11th OWI

APPLETON — A Fond du Lac man who got behind the wheel of a car on New Year's Day and led police on a very short chase was sentenced Friday to more than four years behind bars for his 11th OWI conviction. Television station WBAY reports that 52-year-old Steve Johnson was sentenced in Outagamie County court after pleading no contest.

On Jan. 1, Johnson was a passenger in a car involved in a crash. While police were talking to the driver, Johnson took off with the car. Police stopped him five blocks later. A breath test indicated his blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit. Johnson's last conviction was in 2006. He had a valid driver's license at the time.

--

Madison mayor considering run for governor

MADISON — In the past, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin has said he wouldn't have much chance to defeat the incumbent.

Now, the 72-year-old politician sounds like he's changing his mind. Republican Gov. Scott Walker is running for his third term in office. Soglin says he thinks a Madison liberal can win the state's highest elective office based on conversations he's had.

He thinks he could do that by emulating the approach of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the Democratic primary in Wisconsin last year. Soglin stressed he hasn't made a formal decision yet — and he doesn't know when that might come.

--

Baldwin tells Demorcats president's budget benefits wealthy, cuts health care

MIDDLETON — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin tells her fellow Democrats they need to stay focused on the fights which matter to working people and dismiss all the drama.

Baldwin was a featured speaker at last weekend state party convention in Middleton. She said, "folks in Wisconsin are fed up with getting screwed over." Baldwin urged Democrats to stay motivated and fight to help her win re-election next year. Several Republicans are testing the waters for a challenge to Baldwin, but no one has officially launched a campaign yet.

--

Boat crash injures 4 people, 1 seriously

GREEN BAY — The Brown County Sheriff's Office reports speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a boat accident Saturday night which injured four people.

Investigators say the boat hit a breakwall at the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge over the Fox River at about 8:30 p.m. It came to rest on the gravel road above the Cat Island breakwall, about 100 yards from the shipping channel. One man suffered serious injuries and had to be hospitalized. Two other men and a woman were treated and are expected to be OK. No names have been released.

--

Body of last Cambria explosion victim recovered

CAMBRIA — The body of the last victim of the Cambria corn mill explosion has finally been removed from the rubble.

Three people died in the blast at Didion Milling Wednesday. The recovery of Pawel Tordoff's remains was delayed until engineers decided it was safe to send recovery personnel into that part of the damaged plant.

Investigators say the cause of the explosion and fire isn't known yet. Both company and federal investigators are checking the site for evidence. Despite the devastation caused, officials with Didion Milling say they think ethanol production will be resumed in the near future.

--

Marinette County DA steps down

MARINETTE — The Marinette County chief prosecutor says he is stepping away from the job after eight years.

Sixty-two-year-old Allen Brey says he has been working long hours and still has a backlog of more than 400 cases. Brey says crime victims in Marinette County can find themselves waiting two years to see any action in some instances. Other Wisconsin county prosecutors also talk about overwhelming caseloads. Brey says he just couldn't be part of a process that treats people so poorly after serving 32 years as a prosecutor in Wisconsin.

--

Dredging finally starts on bottom of Ashland Harbor

ASHLAND — It has taken years of planning and legal battles, but dredging operations have finally started on the bottom of Ashland harbor.

Cancer-causing pollutants, wood from closed lumber mills and the debris of old docks litter Lake Superior's bed. Northern State Power Co. of Wisconsin may have to cover the $97 million cost of the project and it is asking its natural gas customers to dig deeper. Most of the pollution has been tied to a plant that discharged a tar-like substance created when it used coal to produce electricity for Ashland customers.

--

Foreign student enrollment applications on the rise at UW-Madison

MADISON — Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say they are getting more applications for international students to be a part of the fall 2017 freshman class.

The nationwide trend is for those applications to be down, but the Madison campus is seeing a 14 percent increase. College admissions officers have worried about a "Trump effect" making American colleges less attractive to those international students. UW-Madison says it has received 900 more applications this time, compared to last year. Applications from Chinese students were up by 460.

--

Milwaukee alderman's home burglarized while he's out of town

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee alderman was out of town last weekend when a homeless person his wife had helped came back to burglarize his home.

Fingerprints identified a 26-year-old repeat burglar as the one who broke in. A neighbor called Alderman Bob Bauman to tell him about the break-in while he and his wife were in St. Louis. His wife had given the homeless suspect some food recently.

Investigators say the man got away with a large-screen television, a laptop computer and a briefcase. Bauman's west side home was burglarized once before, 10 years ago. The suspect's name hasn't been released.

--

Smartphone store burglaries continue to be a problem

LAKE HALLIE — Another smart phone store burglary is being reported in the Eau Claire area.

The latest was reported Tuesday at a Verizon store in Lake Hallie. Police say a large number of phones was stolen. Previously, four reports of break-ins at stores on Hastings Way and Gateway Drive in Eau Claire were made last month.