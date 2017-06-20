The justices said Monday they would review the districts after a three judge panel accepted an argument that the GOP jammed Democrats into fewer numbers of districts, which gave them little chance of winning a legislative majority for the decade. The Republican Walker says the 2011 maps protected the principles of "one person, one vote" while ensuring voting rights by minorities and maintaining communities of interest.

Also, Walker says he doesn't buy the argument that Republicans unfairly gained Assembly and Senate seats in 2012, '14, and '16 while Democrats won some statewide races. The governor explains that by saying his party's conservative changes have worked.

--

Packers fan sues Bears to try and lift clothing ban

CHICAGO — A Green Bay Packers fan has filed a federal lawsuit against the Chicago Bears, because the Bears did not let him wear green and gold on the sideline at Soldier Field.

The Bears invite season ticket holders to stand on the field and watch the team warm up before games, saying it's a benefit for Bears fans — but when it was Russell Beckman's turn to get the privilege, he was told he could not wear the opposing team's gear. Beckman owns Bears season tickets, saying he sells all of them except for the annual Packer/Bear contest.

He says that wearing opponents' gear brings fun to what is the NFL's oldest rivalry. He also says the Bears have no business creating "segregated safe spaces for Bears' fans." In his lawsuit, Beckman asks that the ban on opponents' clothing be lifted — and he says it's all he wants, and he's not "shaking down" the team for money.

--

Legislative leaders to meet on biggest budget disputes

MADISON — Assembly and Senate leaders plan to meet with state budget analysts Tuesday to discuss issues in finalizing the next two year package.

WisPolitics.com says Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald will meet with officials from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau — but a spokeswoman for Fitzgerald could not say which of the remaining issues will be addressed. Reports say the proposed increase in state aid to public schools is one topic to be discussed after Assembly Republicans recently proposed a plan that includes a $150 increase in state aid per student this fall and $200 the following year. The fiscal bureau has said the total Assembly package would raise property taxes by $92 million for the year starting in the summer of 2018.

--

Two groups file suit to stop frac sand mine

MADISON — Two environmental groups are trying to stop a new frac sand processing unit in western Wisconsin, after the state DNR approved it last month.

Clean Wisconsin filed suit in Dane County, saying it would destroy more than 16 acres of forested wetlands, and damage rare and endangered species there. The Midwest Environmental Advocates also filed a petition in Monroe County, where the new Meteor Timber facility would be located — and both groups have asked the DNR for a contested hearing on the permit the agency approved, saying the firm did not provide enough data for the DNR to approve its application.

Meteor Timber has vowed to preserve almost 300 acres of other wetlands. But the DNR admits those efforts would probably not "fully compensate" for the environmental losses at the processing site — and Meteor says a permit is the only way to stop the forested site from being clear cut.

--

State milk production falls again

MADISON — For the second time in 2017, Wisconsin's milk production has dropped compared to the same month the previous year.

The USD-A says state farmers made 0.70 percent less milk in May than 12 months earlier, producing about 1.6 billion pounds. The output per cow also dropped by 15 pounds to 2,050, with about the same numbers of animals as last May at nearly 1.3 million.

In February, Wisconsin ended 33 straight months of year to year increases in milk production — but that decline was due to the fact 2016 was a leap year, with 29 days in February compared to one fewer production day this time around. Wisconsin remains the nation's second largest milk producer, well behind first place California and well ahead of third place New York.

--

Field for Ryan seat gets crowded 14 months out

CALEDONIA — There are now potential primaries in both parties for U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat. Union ironworker Randy Bryce of Caledonia announced his candidacy Monday in Wisconsin's First District that runs across the far south central and southeast parts of the state.

Bryce is an Army veteran who lost twice for the state Assembly in 2012 and 2014 — and he says he'll try to raise at least $2 milliion to try and win a primary that's 14 months away. The other announced Democrat is David Yankovich, a political activist who's moving from Ohio to Kenosha to run for Ryan's job. Paul Nehlen, who got 16 percent of the vote in the GOP primary in August of 2014, says he'll try again to defeat Ryan next year.

--

German Chancellor Kohl made mark in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl left his mark in Wisconsin.

World leaders have been praising the 87-year-old Kohl since his death on Friday. And while he was credited with building a more unified Europe, the Journal Sentinel recalls his 1996 visit to Milwaukee with former President Bill Clinton in what was billed as a two day "Sausage Summit." It was mostly considered a symbolic visit, but more than 60 German reporters tagged along — and a public event at a downtown park attracted more than 14,000 people including many school children.

The event also featured a hearty lunch at Miss Katie's Diner in Milwaukee — and the Journal Sentinel said both Kohl and Clinton put their appetites on display in a meal with "three appetizers, soup, three meat entrees, veggies, and pie a la mode."

--

Crop report: Storms forced some farmers to replant

MADISON — At least some Wisconsin farmers will have to plant their crops a second time, after the first ones were damaged by last week's storms.

Almost one dozen tornadoes and a rash of heavy thunderstorms roared through different parts of the Badger State each day — and the USDA says it damaged crops and farm buildings while creating ponds in low lying areas. But in places where it didn't rain, crops responded well to the heat and humidity — and their conditions got better.

The Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service says 71 percent of the state's corn is rated good to excellent, and 94 percent of the crop has emerged from the ground — eight days later than last year, but one day ahead of the average for the past five years. Seventy-eight of the soybeans are good to excellent, along with 81 percent of the oat crop and 85 percent of Wisconsin's potatoes.

--

Supreme Court keeping GOP maps in place for now

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin's state Assembly and Senate districts will stay in place until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to make GOP lawmakers create new ones.

The justices in Washington agreed Monday to review an order by three Wisconsin federal judges to have the new maps drafted by Nov. 1, so the new districts can be used in next year's elections. Later, the court voted 5-4 in favor of state Attorney General Brad Schimel's request to put the order on hold until after the justices rule on the constitutionality of the current districts.

That could eliminate the November deadline. The Supreme Court will decide whether to uphold a ruling for Democrats who accused the GOP of jamming minority Democrats into fewer districts, to greatly reduce the possibility that Democrats would win enough districts to claim a legislative majority during the decade.

--

Realtors: State home sales make slight reversal upward

MADISON — After a double-digit decline in April, Wisconsin Realtors report a slight increase in home sales for May.

The Realtors Association says almost 8,230 existing houses were sold statewide last month, up by 1.3 percent from last May. Median resale prices increased by 5.8 percent last month to 174,500 dollars. For the year, realtors' home sales dropped by less than 0.50 percent to almost 28,400, while resale prices jumped by almost 5.5 percent.

State Realtors' board chairman Erik Sjowall says his members continue to sell a lot of houses, even though there are fewer on the market this year. For May, almost 38,400 houses were on the market, almost 15 percent fewer than the same time in 2016.

--

Madison may use officers on buses to spot distracted drivers

MADISON — Law enforcement officials in Madison are considering a plan that would allow officers to ride buses to look for people who are texting while driving.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the proposed contract would allow plain-clothed Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies to ride on Metro Transit buses in Madison during off-peak hours in an effort to spot distracted drivers from a higher vantage point. Deputies would inform nearby law enforcement of any violations they see. State law prohibits texting will driving and violators can be fined almost $190.