Electrical problem closes Stillwater lift bridge
The Stilllwater lift bridge was closed Tuesday afternoon while workers attempted to fix an electrical problem.
Minnesota Department of Transportation and Xcel Energy workers were on the scene of an outage located at power pole on the Minnesota side of the bridge, which connects Stillwater and Houlton.
Workers said a meter socket blew, cutting all power to the bridge. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the outage occurred at 12:15 p.m. The outage likely wasn't the result of anything other than old equipment, according to workers.
Workers on scene said could be several hours before power to the bridge was restored and motor vehicle travel could be reopened.