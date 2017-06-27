Search
    Electrical problem closes Stillwater lift bridge

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 3:10 p.m.
    A Minnesota Department of Transportation worker begins inspecting equipment near a meter socket that failed, killing power Tuesday, June 27, to the Stillwater lift bridge. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Workers said equipment surrounding a meter socket shown here was left charred after it blew shortly after noon Tuesday, June 27, in Stillwater. 2 / 2

    The Stilllwater lift bridge was closed Tuesday afternoon while workers attempted to fix an electrical problem.

    Minnesota Department of Transportation and Xcel Energy workers were on the scene of an outage located at power pole on the Minnesota side of the bridge, which connects Stillwater and Houlton. 

    Workers said a meter socket blew, cutting all power to the bridge. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the outage occurred at 12:15 p.m. The outage likely wasn't the result of anything other than old equipment, according to workers.

    Workers on scene said could be several hours before power to the bridge was restored and motor vehicle travel could be reopened.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
