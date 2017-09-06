Search
    Search underway in St. Croix County after driver flees crash scene

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 9:07 a.m.
    St. Croix County sheriff's deputies were joined at a crash site Wednesday, Sept. 6, by New Richmond police officers and the Wisconsin State Patrol after one of the two drivers reportedly fled the scene. Cindy Croes Olson / RiverTown Multimedia

    Authorities were searching a rural St. Croix County area after a two-vehicle crash that led to one driver fleeing the scene on foot.

    St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said some town of Stanton residents were alerted by a mass notification system about the incident, which was reported at 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, on Highway 64 near 170th Street. The sheriff said there was no indication the suspect was dangerous.

    Knudson said the initial 911 call indicated the suspect got out and fled almost immediately after the crash occurred. He said no one was believed injured.

    Deputies, including K-9 units, set up a perimeter around the search area. New Richmond police and the Wisconsin State Patrol were assisting deputies on the scene.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
