Search underway in St. Croix County after driver flees crash scene
Authorities were searching a rural St. Croix County area after a two-vehicle crash that led to one driver fleeing the scene on foot.
St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said some town of Stanton residents were alerted by a mass notification system about the incident, which was reported at 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, on Highway 64 near 170th Street. The sheriff said there was no indication the suspect was dangerous.
Knudson said the initial 911 call indicated the suspect got out and fled almost immediately after the crash occurred. He said no one was believed injured.
Deputies, including K-9 units, set up a perimeter around the search area. New Richmond police and the Wisconsin State Patrol were assisting deputies on the scene.