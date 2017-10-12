Missing Hastings woman found in River Falls unharmed

Hastings police said Olson was found in a home in River Falls Oct. 9 safe, uninjured and there of her own will.

"It was the best outcome we could have hoped for," Deputy Chief Dave Wilske said.

Police received information that Olson was at the home, and Hastings police requested River Falls police check the home.

Police said Olson was willingly taken home.

Olson has been away from home before, but family was concerned last week because she did not tell anyone she planned to leave. She left without her medication and her cell phone appeared to be off.

Olson was away from home for six days.