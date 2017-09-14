Golf fundraiser still has spots at Troy Burne

All proceeds from the event goes to backpack programs in the St. Croix River valley area including Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond.

Dinner will feature live music and silent and live auctions, with several items donated from the community including items from the Green Bay Packers.

"The outpouring of support we continue to receive shows that the residents and business leaders of the St. Croix Valley recognize the importance of caring for kids in need in this area," said Peter Greene. "No child should go hungry."

For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to register for golf and/or dinner, visit rivervalleycharities.gemssites.com or email rivervalleycharities4@gmail.com.