    Golf fundraiser still has spots at Troy Burne

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Karrie Hoffman of Associated Bank in Hudson packs food for Hudson Backpack Program, one of the organizations that will benefit from the “Spread Your Wings” golf fundraiser at Troy Burne Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 25. The event is held by River Valley Charities. File photo1 / 2
    Troy Burne Golf Club will host the River Valley Charities “Spread Your Wings” fundraiser on Monday, Sept. 25. The day will feature the golf event as well as a dinner with live music and auctions. Submitted photo courtesy of Peter Greene2 / 2

    Spots are filling up for the River Valley Charities "Spread Your Wings" golf fundraiser to be held Monday, Sept. 25 at Troy Burne Golf Club. The shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m., with a dinner for golfers and others who register at 6 p.m.

    All proceeds from the event goes to backpack programs in the St. Croix River valley area including Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond.

    Dinner will feature live music and silent and live auctions, with several items donated from the community including items from the Green Bay Packers.

    "The outpouring of support we continue to receive shows that the residents and business leaders of the St. Croix Valley recognize the importance of caring for kids in need in this area," said Peter Greene. "No child should go hungry."

    For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to register for golf and/or dinner, visit rivervalleycharities.gemssites.com or email rivervalleycharities4@gmail.com.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
