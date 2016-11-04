Nov. 3, 2016: Letters to the Editor

Sarah Yacoub is an experienced prosecutor. She also has very strong community and family values based in her faith.

Sarah Yacoub knows that locking up nonviolent offenders costs a lot more to the taxpayer than putting them in drug court programs. She wants to expand access to these programs so offenders have the chance to get treatment for addiction, return to work, pay child support, pay restitution for their crimes and pay taxes.

Sarah Yacoub understands the cycle of drug abuse. She knows that an addict on bail will still be an addict and be driven to more petty crime to support those habits. That’s how people end up with many, sometimes very many, convictions. If a more progressive system were in place these folks would get some guidance and an incentive for going to treatment. They would have fewer convictions on their permanent record.

All of this means a less expensive justice system.

Sarah Yacoub represents reform in the real sense. She has said that she will use jail as a tool not as a goal for most offenses. She said jail is to separate those who pose a danger to the rest of us, such as violent offenders and drug dealers.

Please vote for Sarah Yacoub. She will be different. She will be better.

Daniel Hansen

New Richmond

---

GOP support

To the Editor:

In every primary race for a nomination, there are winners and losers. I happened to be on the losing end of a very heated primary race for the Republican Party nomination for the State Assembly race.

In losing, I have had a chance to think about what this means for not only myself, but also this area. I took the opportunity to sit down with Shannon Zimmerman a few weeks ago. We sat down and had a chat about a great many items in our conversation. Bottom line is that Shannon Zimmerman has proven his ability to lead, and get things done. If he carries out the platform that he is running on, I believe we can accomplish great things in Western Wisconsin.

For this, I will endorse and ask you to vote for Shannon Zimmerman for Wisconsin State Assembly District 30.

I want justice in our community, not lip service. I want the true Republican and conservative voice in our district attorney’s office. That is why I am endorsing Mike Nieskes for St. Croix County District Attorney.

Mike and his wife go to the same church as our family. The people he surrounds himself with and the path he has chosen in his life is one to look up to.

There is no doubt in my mind that Mike is the right man for the job. I wholeheartedly give my endorsement to Mike Nieskes, and believe that he is the prosecutor we need to keep St. Croix County the vibrant, growing, and one of the safest areas in Wisconsin for years to come.

I ask that you join me in voting for him Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Paul W. Berning

Hudson

---

Vote Ard

To the Editor:

During these final days leading up to the Nov. 8 vote, so many of us ponder the question, what does it matter?

Much is left to be desired in the presidential candidates. Politicians spend their time slamming each other instead of working on solutions. Media bombards our televisions and mailboxes with messages that misrepresent the truth or outright lie.

We wonder, is the system rigged or is there hope for civilized government?

The answer is yes there is in Wisconsin Assembly District 29, and her name is Scottie Ard.

I know Scottie on a personal and professional level, and her commitment to fair and equitable government has never wavered. She doesn’t back down from conflict and sees issues through to resolution.

Her public service record as City of New Richmond alderman and her achievements on behalf of veterans, concerned citizens groups, and at-risk youth proves she can take the heat and deliver results.

She is the voice District 29 needs.

Scottie has a goal, and that goal is to bring back representation in Madison for the people on a local, district, and state level.

Your vote will matter on Nov. 8.

Vote Scottie Ard for Wisconsin Assembly District 29.

Brenda Salseg

Emerald

---

The mall

To the Editor:

ISIS sounded like a faraway threat, until the stabbing spree in a Minnesota shopping mall.

Terrorist threats are a direct result of poor border security. Border agents are concerned that suspicious illegal immigrants just have to use a magic word. They know that uttering “amnesty” will put them on our streets and stop investigations into their record. Illegals from over 75 countries have been documented.

At least 70 percent of asylum cases contained proof of possible fraud. Despite this, more than 90 percent of cases were approved in which applicants claimed a “credible fear” in their nation of origin. Instead of detaining asylum seekers while the government determines whether their cases are legitimate, the Obama administration simply releases them into the United States. To quote Jeff Foxworthy: “If you think it’s a good idea to bring in refugees who hate your country, your religion and your culture … you might be a moron!”

Sen. Ron Johnson, who chairs the Senate Committee on Homeland Security, is leading the battle against ISIS and on border security.

The committee established a mission statement: “to enhance the economic and national security of America.”

Over the past 21 months, the committee has made real progress. Johnson said: “Our committee initiated dozens of investigations and oversight inquiries aimed at informing our legislative work, bringing transparency, accountability, and efficiency to the federal bureaucracy. We sent hundreds of letters seeking documents and information about some of the most pressing issues facing our nation — from domestic terrorism to financial security.”

Compare Ron Johnson’s work to his opponent, Russ Feingold’s record. A 34-year career politician, Feingold was the only U.S. senator to vote against providing law enforcement more resources and tools following 9/11.

Feingold has lived in California since he lost his seat to Ron Johnson. So please, run for office in California. Feingold ran his “Progressives United” PAC like an ATM machine. Only 5 percent of the PAC’s donation went to candidates. Did you notice the PAC is called Progressive?

Please vote for Sen. Ron Johnson.

He is pushing real solutions to secure our southern border and reform our immigration system to prevent bad actors from entering the U.S.

I want to go to the mall.

Margo Johnson

Osceola

---

Feingold

To the Editor:

I support Russ Feingold for U.S. Senate in the upcoming election, because Russ has consistently demonstrated his engagement with all his Wisconsin constituents.

Now more than ever we need elected officials who are genuinely responsive to citizens and who will act independently of wealthy donors to pass legislation that recognizes and respects the will of the people.

Our politicians work for us; we’re their bosses. Or at least that’s how it’s supposed to be. Russ Feingold shows that he takes his obligations to voters seriously by visiting each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties every year.

That’s a lot of pavement to pound, but Russ’s face-to-face listening sessions are much more personal and effective than hastily-announced, half-hearted telephone “town halls.”

Russ served the nation faithfully in his 18 years as a U.S. senator, and then in a later stint as special envoy to the Great Lakes region of Africa.

He combines an insider’s grasp of the issues and workings of government with an outsider’s independent spirit. He has demonstrated that he can reach across the aisle to get things done in an ever-more paralytic Congress.

That independence threatens billionaire donors such as Beloit businesswoman Diane Hendricks, the richest woman in Wisconsin.

We badly need Russ in the Senate to help break the crippling legislative logjam and get government working for the people again.

And Wisconsin needs a fierce fighter for a higher quality of life for everyone in our state.

A vote for Russ Feingold on Nov. 8 will contribute to moving us forward together after a lacerating campaign season in an era of destructive partisan gridlock.

Thomas R. Smith

River Falls

---

Vote life

To the Editor:

Even if you chose not to decide you still have made a choice.

Do you care about the environment?

Do you care about your friends and family?

Do you think fresh, clean water is important?

Do you think the EPA is important?

Would you help to stop a guy that does not?

Did you know that 50 percent of illnesses are water-borne and that the EPA is there to help protect us from those illnesses?

Life on this planet depends on picking a people who care about the fact that one in two guys and one in three women are getting cancer and 10,000 a week dying from cancer?

The EPA is there to protect us. That climate changes is having deadly consequences now and it will only get much worse if we pick the wrong person.

We are losing thousands of kinds of life every year that will never return.

This is costing us all. This is costing friends and family. This is costing the Earth that keeps us alive, so much life.

Pick a thoughtful president who can see the importance of the EPA and doing things that will help slow climate change and help save life.

Vote for a life.

Roger Schmidt

Madison

---

Enough already

To the Editor:

Manslaughter: The unlawful killing of one human being by another without express or implied intent to do injury.

A young lady’s life was taken recently on Highway 35 in Troy Township by another person texting or doing something else with an electronic device while driving.

If the person that caused the death had been drinking, on drugs or acting on road rage, this incident would probably be called manslaughter. Why is this not the case for illegally distracted driving?

Per the sheriff’s department — at this time criminal charges are not being pursued.

Why not?

In the news article, other people commented on the high number of distracted drivers they come across on a daily basis.

I’ve had close calls with these people and almost everyone I know has had the same experience.

The “carrot” tickets and fines for distracted driving have obviously not worked. The “stick,” felony arrest and incarceration, are now needed in case of injury or death.

I believe most people are unhappy with the unsafe travel conditions caused by rude, uncaring and careless behavior behind the wheel.

Enough already.

Marvin L. Nelson

River Falls

On columns ...

To the Editor:

Ms. Sara Young’s column last week, “The 2016 Presidential Election: Calling a spade a spade,” was outstanding.

That article should be put on social media in order to go “viral.”

Regarding last week’s My View editorial ... well, welcome to my world, Mr. Rivard. I’ve been voting since 1968 and have only once voted enthusiastically for a presidential candidate. Most often, though, I’ve found myself in the position of voting against a candidate.

Many finding themselves in this situation wouldn’t bother to vote, but I’ve always believed that it’s important to back even a potentially mediocre national leader as compared to a possible despot with apparent political and personal axes to grind.

Kurt Sroka

Somerset

---

Kudos

To the Editor:

The painted artwork on the two benches and electrical box on Knowles Avenue are a start for fulfilling the city’s motto, “City Beautiful.”

Thank you, Tyler Berman and other city members who influenced this beautification. I am anxious to see the other benches also painted.

Tyler, you are amazing! I’ve witnessed your artistic talent in other forms and sure am happy you are sharing your gifts with New Richmond.

Susan Davis

New Richmond