Year in Review: Communities battle through tragedy

Those who lost their lives this past year will be listed here. Not to stir up sad and painful memories, but to acknowledge how their losses affected all who knew them, and even more than their deaths, their lives. They will not soon be forgotten, and we hope that family members can take a small amount of comfort in knowing how much their children meant in the community, evidenced by the outpouring of support on social media when these tragedies occurred.

Jordan Tulgren, 19, New Richmond.

Bailey Belisle, 14, Somerset.

Aubree Long, 14 weeks, Baldwin and her dad, Jeffrey Long, 39, Baldwin.

Megan K. Bennig, 16, New Richmond.

Morgan Greene, 10, New Richmond.

Brett Mueller, 17, New Richmond.

Out of respect for those who loved them as they battle grief, it is not necessary to detail how each child here died. We have already done that in reporting at the times of their deaths.

This “year in review” recap is meant to shine a light on how News staff feel when these things happen. Although our sadness surely doesn’t compare with that of those who loved these kids, it’s still palpable just the same.

Many people envision reporters as being vultures, ready to pounce on the first “bad news” story that comes their way, hoping it “sells papers” and drives up online views. In our case, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Who in their right mind would rub their hands together with glee as tragedy strikes, hoping it sells one more newspaper? Each report of a small child dying far too soon, each accident in which someone loses their life, each brutal crime committed which litters pages of court reports with unthinkable accounts, is like a punch in the gut. I can’t speak for all reporters, but I know I’ve been kept up at night with a swirling mind, recounting things I read, much of which don’t make it into the story. Contrary to belief, not every grisly detail is recounted in every story.

I’ve fielded questions from a few readers lately who want to know why we report on accidents, and why we publish accident scene photos. My answer is inspired by former Red Wing Republican Eagle editor Jim Pumarlo’s take on the situation, an excerpt of which follows here from his guide to sensitivity in reporting:

“Reporting fatal accidents in small communities can have a large impact. Word spreads quickly and many will know the people involved.

“Reporting … facts can be painful to family members and friends. But the information can also be integral to a story. These facts, and others, are part of official police reports. They help readers understand why an accident occurred. They can offer lessons to others.

“Reporting tragedies -- in words and photos -- is always a challenge. But the fact remains: fatal accidents are significant events in the life of a community. No information travels faster than that of a tragic accident.

“Our responsibility is to report the news -- good and bad. Violence and grief are very much a part of everyday life.”

That doesn’t mean we don’t try to be sensitive to how people feel. That means that sometimes we have to do something very tough, especially when we knew those involved, which happens. They are also sometimes our friends, our neighbors, and yes, our family members. Not always, but it happens.

We are hoping 2018 is a year that brings joyful stories, not tragedy.