When we were listening to opinions, we should think about how and why those opinions were formed. “People can have very strong views, especially when it comes to politics,” Mrs. Olson said. “But strong feelings and clever words don’t necessarily mean the speaker is correct or wise.”

There was a new girl in class that fall — Billie Jean Hawkins from the state of Georgia.

We didn’t get many new students in our stable farming community — certainly not students from a faraway state, who spoke in accents we had never heard before. Billie Jean had particular trouble with personal pronouns. “I” sounded like “Ah” and “you” came out as “y’all.” I was fascinated, and eager to make friends with her, especially when I learned that Billie Jean’s family was renting a long-vacant farmhouse just a half mile down the road from our farm.

I don’t remember — if I ever knew - why a Georgia family ended up in this unlikely place.

I do remember well how terrified Billie Jean was by all the I LIKE IKE buttons people were wearing on their shirts. The prospect of his election brought her to tears. “Mah Daddy says that if Ike gets elected he’ll take away our TV and our car too!”

“Oh, I don’t see how that could happen,” I said, trying to comfort my new friend. “It’s true! We heard it on TV!”

My family did not own a television set, so what did I know about that? But my parents also “liked Ike” and talked about voting for him.

The morning of election day, we were surprised when Billie Jean’s mother and father knocked on our door. (Neither family had telephone service, so they couldn’t call ahead).

They had no transportation, they said, and could they please get a ride into town so they could vote?

Oh, no, I thought! Billie Jean was right! Eisenhower has already come and taken away their car.

But that was not the case. It was simply a mechanical problem that would be fixed in a day or two. Of course my parents were neighborly. They were planning a trip into town to vote within the hour. Mr. and Mrs. Hawkins were welcome to ride along. “Mama!” I whispered. “They are going to vote for Stevenson! Why don’t you all just stay home? If you take them along, their vote will cancel out your vote and Daddy’s too! You might as well save the time and trouble.”

Then and there, Mama gave me an out-loud lecture on the privilege and duty of voting, expressing political opinions, and respecting the rights of others to do the same, even when you don’t agree with them.

Later that evening I asked my dad why he was a Republican. “I don’t consider myself a Republican,” he explained. “I’m an independent voter. I vote for the man who I think can do the best job. I like what Ike has to say.

“He knows a lot about war and he says it is time to get out of Korea. He wants civil rights for oppressed people, and that’s a moral issue that I have to support. He sees a need for a better system of roads across this country.

“That’s going to cost a lot of money and I expect my taxes will go up to help pay for it. I might never drive on the interstate highways — farmers have to stay pretty close to home — but I believe better roadways will benefit our country in the long run.”

That November, Eisenhower won by a landslide.

He won our mock-election in the classroom too.

Billie Jean was terribly upset by the Republican victory.

“Everybody in the south knows better than to vote for a Republican!

“What is the matter with y’all up here?” (Remember, this was 1952 - prior to the dramatic political about-face that took place in the American South during the 1960’s when Democratic presidents, Kennedy and Johnson, pushed hard for further civil rights reform).

Billie Jean sulked when Mrs. Olson hung up a portrait of our President-elect, alongside the ever-present portraits of Washington and Lincoln.

She refused to salute the flag, along with the rest of the class during morning exercises. Mrs. Olson did not punish her, but gave her time to learn, on her own, that her fears were not founded on fact but misguided opinions.

I’ll fast-forward now, to the fall of 2016. I am 73 years old, and still believe that these fourth grade lessons have served me well. Prejudice, blind self-interest, and outright lies are still with us – in politics and many other aspects of life. I expect that will always be so. We are now privileged with access to more information than ever before.

We are also burdened with a great deal of hype and punditry and entertainment that tries to masquerade as “news.” Are we teaching our children to discern the difference? Are we encouraging them to read and listen to opposing opinions, explore viewpoints that do not necessarily coincide with what they are hearing at home or at church or in the neighborhood? Are children learning the essential skills of open-minded inquiry and critical thinking? And are we, as a community, demonstrating that self-interest must sometimes be set aside for the sake of the greater good? Are we teaching our children respect for our great governmental institutions, even when we disagree with the politics of the man or woman in office?

In my opinion, we are failing our children on several counts. Perhaps the greatest loss is that of civil discourse and common decency.

I once felt good about expressing political views in letters-to- the-editor, on-line posts, stimulating discussions with friends and neighbors.

Lately I have been keeping quiet, in an effort to avoid ugly arguments with people I care about and vicious attacks from total strangers. I have become a political coward in this great land that celebrates free speech.

I am neither proud nor happy about it.

I don’t think my mother or father or my fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Olson, would be pleased about it either. They openly championed personal responsibility, independent thought and self-expression.

They also realized that compromise and personal sacrifice were often required to serve the common good.

They knew that these intertwined and sometimes conflicting values led to issues worthy of serious attention.

Honest deliberation. Something better than a war of insults.

Something more substantial than the deluge of rants and tweets and sound bytes we often rely upon for “news” in this fast-paced digital age.

How did we get here?

How can we restore a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect for our leaders and for each other as we work to solve the problems facing this nation?

A chorus of Mrs. Olsons – in our classrooms and chatrooms and newsrooms – might be a good beginning.

Sara DeLuca is an area freelance writer and author.