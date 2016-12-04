Inquiring Reporter: What is your favorite or least favorite thing to float in Jell-O?
“Favorite thing, fruit. Tangerines, bananas, pears, apples. My favorite flavor Jell-O is cherry. I have a mold at home on the counter right now.”
— Bill Gillespie
New Richmond
---
“I like my Jell-O straight up, nothing in it. Cherry, the red Jell-O is my favorite flavor.”
— Brooke Blaszczyk
New Richmond
---
“I make orange Jell-O with Mandarin oranges in it, orange on orange, once every five years.”
— Meredith Smith
New Richmond
---
“I like lime Jell-O with pineapple in it. I also like Jell-O with carrots and whipped cream, but I draw the line at cottage cheese. I would never put cottage cheese in Jell-O.”
— Sherrie Hagglund
Star Prairie
---
“Least favorite, funeral Jell-O. It’s that green Jell-O with the stuff in it. I’m not sure if it’s whipped cream and cottage cheese, all mixed together. There might be some Mandarin oranges in it, I’m not sure. Jell-O’s a mystery. It’s not really a food.”
— Theresa Skramstad
New Richmond
---
“Lutheran Jell-O. A true Lutheran coordinates the color of the Jell-O with the liturgical season. The color for Thanksgiving which is pentecost season is green, so lime Jell-O with maybe some pears in it and whipped cream on top for sure.”
— Diane Norstad
Turtle Lake