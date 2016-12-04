— Bill Gillespie

New Richmond

“I like my Jell-O straight up, nothing in it. Cherry, the red Jell-O is my favorite flavor.”

— Brooke Blaszczyk

New Richmond

“I make orange Jell-O with Mandarin oranges in it, orange on orange, once every five years.”

— Meredith Smith

New Richmond

“I like lime Jell-O with pineapple in it. I also like Jell-O with carrots and whipped cream, but I draw the line at cottage cheese. I would never put cottage cheese in Jell-O.”

— Sherrie Hagglund

Star Prairie

“Least favorite, funeral Jell-O. It’s that green Jell-O with the stuff in it. I’m not sure if it’s whipped cream and cottage cheese, all mixed together. There might be some Mandarin oranges in it, I’m not sure. Jell-O’s a mystery. It’s not really a food.”

— Theresa Skramstad

New Richmond

“Lutheran Jell-O. A true Lutheran coordinates the color of the Jell-O with the liturgical season. The color for Thanksgiving which is pentecost season is green, so lime Jell-O with maybe some pears in it and whipped cream on top for sure.”

— Diane Norstad

Turtle Lake