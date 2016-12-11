Apples, orchards and fun with family and friends

So please forgive me if I jump back about month or so to write a column about my last visit to a local apple orchard.

My wife, one of her college friends and I went to the Glenwood Apple Orchard right outside of Glenwood City about a month ago and had a great time seeing the animals and talking with the owners of the orchard. We picked up a bushel of apples between the three of us (to make pies, apple crisp and applesauce), as well as some apple butter, cider and a few other apple products that the orchard had for sale.

I've always enjoyed going to apple orchards because I love apples and getting outside to enjoy the cool fall air and pick apples with my family and friends has always been a very enjoyable time for me. I have a lot of great memories from apple orchards and I'm pretty sure my parents have a decent number of photos of me from when I was little and we would visit an apple orchard.

This year was the first time my wife and I went to the Glenwood City apple orchard, which we sadly didn't think about going to the year before. My family has spent at least one afternoon at the Aamodt's Apple Farm in Stillwater pretty much every year for the last several years and before that I remember going to an apple orchard called Northwoods Orchards near Mauston, where my family lived before we moved to Hudson in 2001.

I have a lot of great memories of the Northwoods Orchard, from picking out pumpkins with my parents, to visiting all the animals in the petting zoo, to the fresh apple cider. One of my favorite photos of myself from when I was little is me all bundled up in my winter gear picking out a pumpkin from the front lawn of the Northwoods Orchard. And the huge cliff face that looked down on the little orchard was really cool to see every time we went.

Another place that was a lot of fun to visit was Pumpkinland in Orange City, Iowa. It isn't technically an apple orchard, but it does have a similar feel to it with all the fun things for sale and the huge corn maze that was fun to go through the one time my wife and I went when we were still living down that way. The corn maze had to be the best part and it was a blast to find all the hole punches to complete our punch card and get our prize. We missed it the last few years, but I hope we can go again next year.

One of the best parts about going to the Glenwood Apple Orchard this year was getting to cut up the apples after we got them home. My wife cut up a good chunk of the apples herself the first night, but she let me skin and cut them using the apple corer/peeler/cutter that she got from a family friend the next night. The apple cutter took a little bit of effort, and a good amount of concentration to make sure it cut the apples right, especially when they were soft or of abnormal size. I'm not sure why it was so much fun, but after two to three hours of sitting in a chair to get all the apples peeled and cut, I wished we could go back and get more apples so I could keep cutting.

Sometimes it is the little things like cutting up apples that are the most fun, even though they shouldn't be, at least that is how it feels to me.

And don't get me started on the pies we made from those apples. My wife took one afternoon and a good part of the early evening to make the pies, including making the crusts from scratch. The final product was pretty good and I'm excited for the next slice I get to have.

Jordan Willi has been a reporter at the New Richmond News since September 2013.